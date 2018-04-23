LONDON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in US hydration bottle market to 2023 by material (plastic, stainless steel, glass, and others), product (regular and insulated), and sales channel (offline and online)



The future of the US hydration bottle market looks promising with opportunities in the various outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, fitness, and travel. The US hydration bottle market is expected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2023, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing popularity of outdoor activities, and promotional strategies by manufactures such as targeted marketing, product design, and giving more space on shelf by major retail brands.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the hydration bottle industry include increasing adoption of smart bottles with integrated hydration calculator, increasing use of glass and stainless steel bottles to reduce plastic waste, and increasing demand for vacuum insulated double walled water bottles.



US Hydration Bottle Market Trends US Hydration Bottle Market Forecast US Hydration Bottle Market by Sales Channel



The study includes the hydration bottle market size and forecast for the US hydration bottle market through 2023, segmented by material, product, and sales channel, as follows:



Hydration Bottle Market by Material Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

Plastic Stainless Steel Glass Others



Hydration Bottle Market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

Regular Insulated



Hydration Bottle Market by Sales Channel [Value ($ Million) from 2012 and 2023]:

Online Offline

Some of the US hydration bottles companies profiled in this report include Contigo (Newell Brands Inc.), Yeti Holding Inc., Camelbak, Bubba (Newell Brands Inc.), and Pacific Market International (Stanley and Aladdin) and others.



On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the plastic type hydration bottle will show above average growth during the forecast period.



By product type, regular and insulated types hydration bottle is used in US market. The insulated water bottle is expected to remain the fastest growing segment in the forecast period due to increasing consumer interest in sports and outdoor activities.



By sales channel, the US hydration bottle market is segmented into offline and online. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the online segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.



Some of the features of "US Hydration Bottle Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: US hydration bottle market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments.

Segmentation analysis: US hydration bottle market size by various applications such as material, product, and sales channel in terms of value and volume shipment.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications of hydration bottle in the US hydration bottle market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of hydration bottle in the US hydration bottle market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the US hydration bottle market by material (plastic, stainless steel, glass, and others), product (regular and insulated), and sales channel (offline and online)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this hydration bottle market?

Q.4. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this hydration bottle market?

Q.5. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.6. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the hydration bottle market?

Q.7. What are the new developments in the hydration bottle market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.8. Who are the major players in this hydration bottle market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.9. What are some of the competing products in this hydration bottle market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.10. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in hydration bottle market?



