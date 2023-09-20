The US Hyperscale Data Center Construction Spending Will Exceed $100 Billion Over the Next Five Years, the Market to Worth $71.55 Billion in 2028- Arizton

News provided by

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

20 Sep, 2023, 11:50 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US hyperscale data center market will grow at a CAGR of 4.27% during 2022-2028.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3953

Continue Reading
U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market Report by Arizton
U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market Report by Arizton

Browse In-Depth TOC on the US Hyperscale Data Center Market          
36 – Tables         
117 – Charts          
465 – Pages     

U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (2028)

USD 71.55 Billion

Market Size (2022)

USD 55.68 Billion

CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028)

4.27 %

Market Size - Area (2028)

20.27 Million Square Feet

Power Capacity (2028)

2,856 MW

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023-2028

Market Segmentation

Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography

Market Dynamics

  • Significant Development of Data Center Facilities by Colocation Operators
  • Continued Investments by Hyperscale Operators in The U.S.
  • Tax and Sales Incentives
  • The Adoption of Cloud-Based Services
  • Big Data & IoT Driving the Data Center Market

 

The US is the most mature market in terms of data center development and operations. The growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for streaming online entertainment content at high speeds are the major factors driving the growth of the US data center market. Increasing data traffic has created additional demand for the development of many data centers that support data generated by businesses and consumers. The use of cloud-computing services and applications will also continue to grow in the US, leading to further development of large hyperscale cloud-based data centers.

Customization Available: https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3953

Vendors have integrated 25 GbE, 50 GbE, 200 GbE, and 400 GbE switches into their portfolios and are experiencing strong demand for these ports compared with 10/40 GbE switch ports. Cisco Systems dominated the market, aided by the strong demand for its Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) product portfolio. Cisco Systems' data center switching revenue increased through higher sales of the Cisco Nexus series product. Other major vendors operating in the market include Arista Networks, Broadcom, and QNAP Systems.

Vendors Landscape

Leading infrastructure providers such as Dell Technologies, IBM, Cisco Systems, HPE, VMware, and Nutanix offer hyperconverged infrastructure platforms that combine hardware, virtualization, and management tools. The demand for converged and hyper-converged solutions has witnessed strong growth in the market. The market is rapidly shifting to HPC and mission-critical server solutions, where the adoption of traditional server solutions is dropping. ARM-based servers and processors have also witnessed considerable growth, with major cloud providers such as Microsoft, AWS, and Oracle adopting ARM-based architecture in their data centers.

The market witnessed considerable growth in revenue from ODM server manufacturers such as Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) and Wiwynn (Wistron). This is due to the development of data centers and expansion of cloud regions by hyperscale data center operators. These ODM providers also supply systems that are based on the Open Compute Project (OCP) design, which is adopted by hyperscale providers in the market. ODM server manufacturers will pose a major challenge for other vendors such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, and Cisco Systems.

Geographical Insights

  • The Southeastern region has North Virginia, which is considered the data center capital of the world and has the highest concentration of data center facilities.
  • Virginia, Texas, California, and Georgia are among the top states which are attractive locations for hyperscale investments. Operators such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Meta (Facebook), Switch, QTS Realty Trust, and others are building large data centers in these states. Further expansion of these facilities is also expected to be in the pipeline in the future.
  • Arizona offers various incentives to companies operating in the Foreign Trade Zone. Businesses located in the trade zone are eligible for up to a 72.9% reduction in state real and personal property taxes.
  • The Northeastern region did not receive any hyperscale development in 2022 owing to space constraints in building hyperscale facilities, especially in regions with traditionally high demand, such as New York and New Jersey. Expansions are taking place in large-scale colocation facilities in the region.
  • Chicago is currently touted as one of the fastest-growing markets globally and is expected to further witness significant growth in the future.

Buy the Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/united-states-hyper-scale-data-center-market

Vendors

Key Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks
  • Atos
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • DataDirect Networks
  • Dell Technologies
  • Extreme Networks
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
  • Hitachi Vantara
  • IBM
  • Intel 
  • Infortrend technology
  • Inspur
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • MiTAC Holdings
  • Micron technology
  • NetApp
  • Nimbus Data
  • Pivot3
  • QNAP Systems
  • Quanta Cloud Technology
  • Supermicro
  • Synology
  • Violin (Storcentric)
  • Western Digital
  • Wiwynn (Wistron Corporation)

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Delta Electronics
  • Eaton
  • Legrand
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

Other Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

  • Airedale
  • Alfa Laval
  • Asetek
  • Bloom Energy
  • Carrier
  • Condair
  • Cormant
  • Cyber Power Systems
  • Data Aire
  • Enlogic
  • FNT Software
  • Generac Power Systems
  • Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • Johnson Controls
  • KOHLER
  • KyotoCooling
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Natron Energy
  • NetZoom
  • Nlyte Software
  • Rittal
  • Siemens
  • Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
  • Tripp Lite
  • Yanmar (HIMOINSA)
  • ZincFive

Key Data Center Contractors

  • AECOM
  • Arup
  • Corgan
  • DPR Construction
  • Fortis Construction
  • Holder Construction
  • Jacobs
  • Rogers-O'Brien Construction
  • Syska Hennessy Group
  • Turner Construction

Other Data Center Contractors

  • BlueScope Construction
  • Balfour Beatty US
  • Bell / Knott & Associates
  • Burns & Mcdonell
  • Clune Construction
  • Gensler
  • Fluor Corporation
  • Gilbane Building Company
  • Gibbens Drake Scott
  • HDR
  • HITT Contracting
  • Hoffman Construction
  • JE Dunn Construction
  • kW Mission Critical Engineering
  • Linesight
  • M+W Group (Exyte)
  • Morrison Hershfield
  • Mortenson
  • PCL Construction
  • Rosendin
  • Salute Mission Critical
  • Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects
  • Skanska
  • Southland Industries
  • Sturgeon Electric Company
  • The Mulhern Group
  • The Walsh Group
  • The Weitz Company
  • TRINITY Group Construction
  • TGRWA

Key Data Center Investors

  • Apple
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)
  • CyrusOne
  • DataBank
  • Digital Realty
  • Equinix
  • Google
  • Meta (Facebook)
  • Microsoft
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • Vantage Data Centers

Other Data Center Investors

  • Aligned
  • American Tower
  • CloudHQ
  • Cologix
  • Compass Datacenters
  • COPT Data Center Solutions
  • CoreSite
  • Cyxtera Technologies
  • DartPoints
  • DC BLOX
  • EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
  • EdgeConneX
  • EdgePresence
  • Element Critical
  • Evoque
  • Flexential
  • fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)
  • GIGA Data Centers
  • H5 Data Centers
  • Iron Mountain
  • Netrality Data Centers
  • Novva Data Centers
  • Prime Data Centers
  • Sabey Data Centers
  • Skybox Datacenters
  • Stream Data Centers
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • Switch
  • T5 Data Centers
  • TierPoint

New Entrants

  • AUBix
  • Corscale Data Centers
  • PowerHouse Data Centers
  • Quantum Loophole
  • Yondr

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Infrastructure

  • IT Infrastructure
  • Electrical Infrastructure
  • Mechanical Infrastructure
  • General Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

  • Server Infrastructure
  • Storage Infrastructure
  • Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Transfer Switches & Switchgear
  • Power Distribution Units
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Racks
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

  • Air-based Cooling Technique
  • Liquid-based Cooling Technique

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Engineering & Building Design
  • Physical Security
  • Fire Detection & Suppression
  • DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Geography

  • Southeastern US
  • Midwestern US
  • Southwestern US
  • Western US
  • Northeastern US

Post-Purchase Benefit

  • 1hr of free analyst discussion
  • 10% of customization

Key Questions Answered in the Report: 

  • How big is the U.S. hyperscale data center market?
  • What is the growth rate of the U.S. hyperscale data center market?
  • What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the U.S. hyperscale data center market by 2028?
  • What are the key trends in the U.S. hyperscale data center market?
  • How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the U.S. hyperscale data center market by 2028?

Table of Content

       1.  REPORT COVERAGE
1.1. WHAT IS INCLUDED
1.2. SEGMENTAL COVERAGE
1.2.1. Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
1.2.2. Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
1.2.3. Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
1.2.4. Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
1.2.5. Market Segmentation by Cooling System
1.2.6. Market Segmentation by Cooling Techniques
1.2.7. Market Segmentation by General Construction
1.2.8. Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
      2. MARKET AT A GLANCE
      3. SEGMENTAL & GEOGRAPHICAL SNAPSHOT
      4. INFRASTRUCTURE SEGMENTATION
      5. PREMIUM INSIGHTS
5.1. MARKET OVERVIEW
5.2. KEY HIGHLIGHTS
5.3. SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
5.4. GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
5.5. VENDOR ANALYSIS
      6. INTRODUCTION
6.1. OVERVIEW
      7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
7.1. RISE IN RACK POWER DENSITY
7.2. SUSTAINABILITY MEASURES ADOPTED BY DATA CENTER OPERATORS
7.3. ADOPTION OF ADVANCED UPS BATTERIES
7.4. SUSTAINABLE AND INNOVATIVE DATA CENTER TECHNOLOGIES
7.5. AI BOOSTING LIQUID IMMERSION & DIRECT-TO-CHIP COOLING ADOPTION
      8. MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
8.1. SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT OF DATA CENTER FACILITIES BY COLOCATION OPERATORS.
8.2. CONTINUED INVESTMENTS BY HYPERSCALE OPERATORS IN THE US
8.3. TAX AND SALES INCENTIVES
8.4. ADOPTION OF CLOUD-BASED SERVICES
8.5. BIG DATA & IOT DRIVING THE DATA CENTER MARKET
      9. MARKET RESTRAINTS
9.1. SITE SELECTION HINDRANCES TO DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENT
9.2. SECURITY CHALLENGES IMPACTING DATA CENTER GROWTH
9.3. SKILLED WORKFORCE SHORTAGES & DISCRIMINATION
9.4. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS HAMPERING GROWTH
9.5. POWER AND WATER CONSUMPTION BY DATA CENTERS
9.6. CONCERNS OVER CARBON EMISSIONS FROM DATA CENTERS
      10. MARKET LANDSCAPE
10.1. MARKET OVERVIEW
10.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.5. IT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.6. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

Click to Get the Detailed TOC: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/united-states-hyper-scale-data-center-market?details=tableOfContents

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:

U.S. Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The U.S. data center market to reach $101.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.60% from 2022 to 2027. 

U.S. Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The U.S. data center construction market to reach USD 28.56 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.93%.

United States Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The U.S. data center power market by investment to reach USD 10.27 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.89%.

U.S. Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The U.S. data center colocation market to reach USD 11.54 billion by 2028, growing with a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period.

Why Arizton?      

  • 100% Customer Satisfaction
  • 24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us
  • 200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report
  • 80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry
  • 100% more data and analysis
  • 1500+ reports published till date

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.    

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts. 

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports. 

Contact Us: 
Call: +1-312-235-2040      
          +1 302 469 0707  
Mail:[email protected]  
Contact Us:https://www.arizton.com/contact-us                            
Blog:https://www.arizton.com/blog                            
Website: https://www.arizton.com/    

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Also from this source

Get Insights on Brazil Data Center Colocation Demand & Supply and Mexico Data Center Colocation Demand & Supply - Arizton

Re-Refined Base Oil Market to Reach $5.05 Billion by 2028, Growing Emphasis on Energy & Natural Resource Conservation Driving Market Prospects - Arizton

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.