The US LBM Foundation Supports Veteran Organizations Nationwide

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US LBM Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by leading specialty building materials distributor US LBM, has donated more than $75,000 to veteran organizations this year in support of mortgage-free and specially adapted smart homes for injured veterans.

"The work of Operation Finally Home and the Gary Sinise Foundation address two critical areas that are at the heart of the US LBM Foundation's mission: honoring our veterans and providing housing to those in need," said US LBM Foundation Chairman and US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "It is our honor to provide both funds and discounted building materials toward building homes for our wounded heroes."

Operation Finally Home provides mortgage-free homes to service members and their families who have become wounded, ill, or injured as a result of their service in the defense of our country. The Gary Sinise Foundation's R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) Program builds specially adapted smart homes for our most severely wounded heroes.

Through the above-mentioned organizations, the US LBM Foundation is supporting three specific projects, committing $25,000 to each, for a total of $75,000, as well as providing discounted building materials through US LBM's network of local building material suppliers, stretching the dollar value of the donations even further. The specific projects are:

Through Operation Finally Home, the Foundation is supporting the construction of a home in Arkansas for wounded veteran U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cory Hixon and his family. Locally, US LBM's Ridout Lumber is providing the project with discounted building materials for the build.

for wounded veteran U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. and his family. Locally, US LBM's Ridout Lumber is providing the project with discounted building materials for the build. Through the Gary Sinise Foundation's R.I.S.E. Program, the US LBM Foundation is supporting two projects:

A housing build in Houston, Texas for wounded U.S. Army SSG Jay Fondren. US LBM's Parker's Building Supply has supplied discounted building materials including drywall, lumber, hardware and more.

for wounded U.S. Army SSG Jay Fondren. US LBM's Parker's Building Supply has supplied discounted building materials including drywall, lumber, hardware and more.

A housing build in Miramar, Fla. for wounded US AIRF SSgt Brian Schiefer, where three of the company's local operating divisions – BSA, Raymond Building Supply and Rosen Materials – have teamed up to provide discounted housing materials, including windows, skylights, doors, stucco, drywall and more.

"We honor and appreciate the sacrifices our veterans have made for our country," said Gibson. "On this Veterans Day and every day we say a heartfelt 'thank you' to everyone who has served."

Since its inception in 2013, the US LBM Foundation has provided more than $1 million to support organizations that honor veterans and their families, provide housing for those in need, support the development and health of children, aid victims of natural disasters and promote the prevention and treatment of diseases.

The US LBM Foundation is registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in communities across the United States. The Foundation was established in 2013 by US LBM, a leader in the building materials industry, to help fulfill the company's mission of giving back in the communities where it operates. The US LBM Foundation supports causes and organizations through financial and in-kind donations that address critical community challenges, including economic development, housing, health care and human services. For more information, visit uslbmfoundation.org.

Contact:

Tim Wirth

484-886-5705

[email protected]

SOURCE The US LBM Foundation

Related Links

https://uslbmfoundation.org

