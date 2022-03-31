The US Leading Crypto Investment App, SupraFin, Introduces Crypto Deposits

Dover, Del., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SupraFin USA, Inc. has announced that it has released a new feature on its app to let users choose from 74 cryptocurrencies to make a crypto deposit from their crypto wallets.

The SupraFin app's crypto deposit feature lets people deposit cryptocurrencies/crypto such as Basic Attention Token (BAT), Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Chainlink (LINK), Dai (DAI), Ethereum (ETH), Filecoin (FIL), Litecoin (LTC), Tezos (XTZ), Uniswap (UNI), USD Coin (USDC), and Zcash (ZEC), among others. Once clients have deposited crypto, they can use it to buy a diversified basket of cryptocurrencies guided by the app's crypto recommendations.

"Before, clients could make only fiat (USD) deposits through the SupraFin app. As we all know, it takes a few hours to 3 days for a fiat deposit to be completed. On the other hand, Crypto deposits take only a few minutes to be completed, and the associated transaction fees are relatively low. The SupraFin app has experienced remarkable monthly customer growth of 500% with little marketing efforts. This new feature will continue to accelerate the SupraFin app adoption," says Liliana Reasor, President at SupraFin USA, Inc.

SupraFin provides an intelligent app with institutional-like investment algorithms that assess the relative value of hundreds of cryptocurrencies and recommend the most appropriate as part of a diversified portfolio based on the client's risk profile preferences.

SupraFin's unique proposition: helping individuals invest like professionals.

There are many risks to consider when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies. Most people are familiar with market risk (from losses due to adverse market movements). However, there are other risks to consider in an investment process because of market inefficiencies.

The SupraFin app helps its clients get greater exposure to higher long-term returns while minimizing risk. The investment algorithms behind the SupraFin app consider all types of risks, bring diversification, and target an investment horizon of one year or more.

The SupraFin app offers many benefits:

Simplicity: create a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies at a click of a button.

create a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies at a click of a button. Smart: create and manage a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies by leveraging risk models in the background.

Safe: store your cryptocurrencies securely.

store your cryptocurrencies securely. Exclusive cryptocurrency reports: access exclusive crypto investment reports on each cryptocurrency on your portfolio.

Diversification: get greater exposure to higher long-term returns while minimizing risk.

get greater exposure to higher long-term returns while minimizing risk. Customization: create a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies (lower risk, medium risk, or higher risk) based on your risk preferences.

Liquidity: you can withdraw your cryptocurrencies at any time.

you can withdraw your cryptocurrencies at any time. Transparency: see the actual cryptocurrencies in your portfolio.

Ongoing Monitoring: the app constantly monitors your portfolio and alerts you to rebalance your portfolio when the risks have changed.

the app constantly monitors your portfolio and alerts you to rebalance your portfolio when the risks have changed. Financial Inclusion: start with as little as $100 .

Android users in the US interested in using the SupraFin app can download the app via the Google Play Store.

iOS app users in the US interested in using the SupraFin app can download the app via the Apple App Store.

About SupraFin USA, Inc.

SupraFin USA, Inc. (https://suprafin.io/) is a leading wealthtech app for cryptocurrencies founded by professionals with more than 20 years of experience in cryptocurrencies, risk models, complex investment products, portfolio management, trading, and quantitative analysis from tier-one financial institutions such as JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America, among others.

