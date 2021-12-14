The US Leading Crypto Investment App with Risk Algorithms Is Now Available to Android Users

DOVER, Del., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SupraFin USA, Inc. has announced that it has released its Android app for the US market.

SupraFin hosted a cryptocurrency educational event in Los Angeles on Dec 12, 2021, where it announced the release of its Android App. Representatives of The Venture Accelerator at UCLA Anderson, among others, attended the event. The release of the android app follows SupraFin's successful release of its iOS app on Sep 15, 2021.

SupraFin event in Los Angeles.

SupraFin provides an intelligent app with institutional-like investment algorithms that assess the relative value of hundreds of cryptocurrencies and recommend the most appropriate as part of a diversified portfolio based on the client's risk profile preferences.

SupraFin's unique proposition: helping individuals invest like professionals.

There are many risks to consider when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies. Most people are familiar with market risk, risk derived from losses due to adverse market movements. However, there are other risks to consider in an investment process because of market inefficiencies.

The SupraFin app helps its clients get greater exposure to higher long-term returns while minimizing risk. The investment algorithms behind the SupraFin app consider all types of risks, bring diversification, and target an investment horizon of one year or more.

The SupraFin app offers many benefits:

Simplicity: create a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies at a click of a button.

create a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies at a click of a button. Smart: create and manage a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies by leveraging risk models in the background.

create and manage a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies by leveraging risk models in the background. Diversification: get greater exposure to higher long-term returns while minimizing risk.

get greater exposure to higher long-term returns while minimizing risk. · Customization: create a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies (lower risk, medium risk, or higher risk) based on your risk preferences.

create a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies (lower risk, medium risk, or higher risk) based on your risk preferences. Liquidity: you can withdraw your cryptocurrencies at any time, and you can liquidate your portfolio at any time.

you can withdraw your cryptocurrencies at any time, and you can liquidate your portfolio at any time. Transparency: see the actual cryptocurrencies in your portfolio.

see the actual cryptocurrencies in your portfolio. Ongoing Monitoring: the app constantly monitors your portfolio and alerts you to rebalance your portfolio when the risks have changed.

the app constantly monitors your portfolio and alerts you to rebalance your portfolio when the risks have changed. Safe: store your cryptocurrencies securely.

store your cryptocurrencies securely. Financial Inclusion: start with as little as $100 .

Android users in the US interested in using the SupraFin app can download the app via the Google Play Store.

iOS app users in the US interested in using the SupraFin app can download the app via the Apple App Store.

About SupraFin USA, Inc.

SupraFin USA, Inc. (https://suprafin.io/) is a leading wealthtech platform for cryptocurrencies founded by professionals with more than 20 years of experience in cryptocurrencies, risk models, complex investment products, portfolio management, trading, and quantitative analysis from tier-one financial institutions such as JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America, among others.

