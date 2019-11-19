NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US: About this market

This outdoor cushions market in the US market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our study also finds sales from residential and commercial end-users. In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as tremendous growth in the retail channels in different cities and regions will increase customer familiarization which will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global outdoor cushions market in the US report looks at factors such as increase in number of campers, increasing number of luxury hotels, and increase in demand for water-resistant cushions. However, rising competition, increasing-price war, and reducing profit margins, complexity in inventory management and product sourcing, and emergence of DIY outdoor cushions may hamper the growth of the outdoor cushions market in the US industry over the forecast period.



Outdoor Cushions Market in the US: Overview

Increase in demand for water-resistant cushions

Water-resistant cushions are made of fabrics that are coated with a finish that resists water breaking through the surface. They also offer better breathability, which makes them best suited for outdoor cushioning applications. Owing to such advantages, consumers in the US are exhibiting strong demand for water-resistant outdoor cushions. This is encouraging market vendors to offer a wide range of water-resistant outdoor cushions to cater to the growing consumer demand. This demand for water-resistant cushions will lead to the expansion of the global outdoor cushions market in the US market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Growing online demand for outdoor cushion products

Factors such as improved internet connectivity, rising adoption of mobile internet devices, and rising consumer awareness have increased the online sales of outdoor cushion products in the US. E-commerce websites are enabling consumers to choose from a wide range of outdoor cushioning products such as pillows, deep seating cushions, and ottoman cushions. The availability of multiple e-commerce websites has further fueled the online sales of outdoor cushioning products in the country. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the outdoor cushions market in the US is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading outdoor cushions market in the US manufacturers, that include Brown Jordan Inc., Classic Accessories LLC, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc., Kohl's Corp., La-Z-Boy Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Pillow Perfect Inc., and Target Corp.

Also, the outdoor cushions market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



