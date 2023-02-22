2020 Mom Announces that Postpartum Support International Will Serve as the New Home of the TheBlueDotProject and the Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week Campaign.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 Mom, a national maternal mental health policy organization, announced today that it is transitioning its Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week Social Media Campaign and TheBlueDotProject.org, the corresponding website and social media platforms, to Postpartum Support International this month.

The U.S. Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week Campaign Finds a New Home

2020 Mom has been the host of TheBlueDotProject.org and the U.S. Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week Social Media Campaign since 2014, first in conjunction with non-profit partners like Postpartum Support International, through the National Coalition for Maternal Mental Health. The campaign aims to raise awareness about maternal mental health disorders like postpartum depression and promote the blue dot symbol as the universal symbol of maternal mental health awareness.

"We are so grateful to have been the host of this important project, which has helped reach over 75 million people since 2014. As a part of implementing our 2022-2025 strategic plan which narrows our focus to health care systems and policy change, we are thrilled the project will have a new home at Postpartum Support International, whose mission includes increasing awareness of maternal mental health among the public and professional communities," said Joy Burkhard, Executive Director, 2020 Mom.

"We are thrilled to host The Blue Dot Project as part of Postpartum Support International. From conception, we were involved in establishing the blue dot as the symbol for promoting awareness and solidarity for perinatal mental health. This natural collaboration allows us to continue to increase awareness for Perinatal Mental Health Disorders, while also promoting hope through the use of the symbol," said Wendy Davis, Executive Director, Postpartum Support International.

About 2020 Mom

2020 Mom is working to prevent the suffering of mothers, babies, and families associated with untreated maternal mental health disorders, like postpartum depression. 2020 Mom has driven the national conversation from one centered around raising awareness to one focused on closing gaps in the healthcare delivery system. The organization's work centers around scaling change through content for cross-sector audiences which defines barriers and opportunities and identifies evidence-based and emerging provider practice and policy solutions.

About Postpartum Support International

Postpartum Support International (PSI) has been supporting perinatal mental health treatment and support for 35 years. PSI offers a wealth of resources for a wide range of needs, situations, and audiences to help give families the strongest and healthiest start possible through support and community. Additionally, PSI helps train and certify professionals who support families during pregnancy, pregnancy loss, and the postpartum period. Learn more at https://www.postpartum.net/

About the TheBlueDotProject.org

The blue dot awareness symbol was created by Peggy O'Neil Nosti, a mom who suffered from postpartum anxiety with her third child and wanted to find a way to let other moms know they were not alone. Peggy created a subtle image of a light blue dot and a silver lining to illustrate hope. The symbol was selected by the former National Coalition for Maternal Mental Health after Postpartum Support International hosted a contest to seek symbol ideas. The symbol has since been used in multiple ways to promote awareness and solidarity for maternal mental health.

