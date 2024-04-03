The US Medical Kiosks Market is Set to Reach $4.43 Billion by 2029, the Arrival of Next Generation Healthcare Kiosks Transforming the Industry Landscape - Exclusive Focus Report by Arizton

03 Apr, 2024, 13:50 ET
CHICAGO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US medical kiosks market is growing at a CAGR of 15.31% during 2023-2029.
The U.S. Medical Kiosks Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2029)
|
USD 4.43 Billion
|
Market Size (2023)
|
USD 1.88 Billion
|
CAGR (2023-2029)
|
15.31 %
|
Historic Year
|
2020-2022
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
Forecast Year
|
2024-2029
The U.S. medical kiosk market report contains exclusive data on 39 vendors. The U.S. medical kiosk market is highly fragmented, with many local and international players. The leading medical kiosk market vendors are Fabcon, Meridian, Verifone, Xiphias Software Technologies, and Redyref. The competition among these players is intense. The rapidly changing technological environment can adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the medical kiosk market. The present scenario forces vendors to refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence.
The demand for telehealth kiosks is expected to increase, with approximately 76% of hospitals in the US utilizing some form of telehealth to connect with patients. Telehealth kiosks are becoming increasingly popular in developed countries like the US due to the high demand for healthcare reduction costs.
The competition among the key players is intense. The rapidly changing technological environment can adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the medical kiosks market. The present scenario forces vendors to refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. The competition between vendors exists based on offerings, variety, and pricing. Vendors use new business models and focus on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive market growth.
Mobile and Payment Kiosks Revolutionize Healthcare Services and Business Operations
Mobile kiosks are generally reserved for new patient registration and providing special assistance. Using mobile devices in conjugation with check-in kiosks also helps keep the check-in kiosks available for other patients. In Emergency Departments (ED), mobile kiosks are used by hospitality officers and emergency room technicians to assist patients who are unable to use freestanding or countertop kiosks themselves. Mobile kiosks serve as a backup option rather than the primary way of registering for ED patients. Therefore, mobile kiosks create huge market opportunities for the vendors.
Payment kiosks offer the advantage of streamlining process, allowing companies to allocate resources elsewhere while still meeting customer needs on their terms. Although most hospital kiosks are information kiosks, many are fitted with NFC and payment options. These payment options allow patients to pay their medical bills. Through automation, payment kiosks have transformed business operations, empowering consumers with more control. These kiosks also help utilities reduce the burden on customer service representatives, who often spend time assisting confused customers when using third-party payment methods.
Telehealth Kiosks the Fastest Growing Segment with A CAGR of 16.38% During 2023-2029
The telehealth sector is poised to reach a revenue milestone of $1.69 billion by the end of the projected period, fueled by significant factors such as the widespread adoption of telehealth kiosks, technological advancements, and increased investments in telehealth services. These developments have notably enhanced time management, reduced costs of care, and facilitated remote monitoring during emergencies for end-users. Government investments in digital health and virtual care will propel market growth further. Remote healthcare services have long been established in the US, with recent government initiatives providing substantial boosts. For instance, in August 2022, the US government allocated approximately $74 million to enhance telehealth services and address healthcare needs in rural areas across 37 states. In 2021, the Biden administration allocated around $19 million to bolster rural telehealth, utilized for training primary care providers, strengthening organizations offering virtual care, and piloting new telehealth services.
Segmentation & Forecast
- Product
- Self Service Kiosks
- Telehealth Kiosks
- Payment Kiosks
- Check-In Kiosks
- Others
- End-User
- Healthcare Providers
- Pharmacies
- Others
Vendors List
- Key Vendors
- Fabcon
- Meridian
- VeriFone
- Xiphias Software Technologies
- REDYREF
- Other Key Players
- Olea Kiosks
- KioWare
- Pyramid
- Nanonation
- Kiosk Information Systems
- Kiosk Group
- DynaTouch
- Zebra
- 22Miles
- Intel
- AUO
- American Kiosks
- Esper
- imageHolders
- Advanced Kiosks
- Diebold Nixdorf
- Elo Touch
- Frank Mayer & Associates
- Honeywell International
- Lilitab
- Parabit
- Pyramid Group
- Samsung Electronics
- SiteKiosk
- Slabb Kiosk
- Zebra Technologies
- CSI Health
- 19Labs
- Advantech
- Bewell Connect
- Howard Technology Solutions
- Let's Talk Interactive
- TelaCare Health Solutions
- Voice Products
Table of Contents
CHAPTER – 1: Medical Kiosks Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings
CHAPTER – 2: Medical Kiosks Market
- US: Projected Revenue of Medical Kiosks Market (2020-2029; $Billions)
CHAPTER – 3: Medical Kiosks Market Segmentation Data
- US: Projected Revenue by Product (2020-2029; $Billions)
- Self Service Kiosks
- Telehealth Kiosks
- Payment Kiosks
- Check-In Kiosks
- Others
- U.S.: Projected Revenue by End-User (2020-2029; $Billions)
- Healthcare Providers
- Pharmacies
- Others
CHAPTER – 4: Medical Kiosks Market Prospects & Opportunities
- Medical Kiosks Market Opportunities & Trends
- Medical Kiosks Market Drivers
- Medical Kiosks Market Constraints
CHAPTER – 5: Medical Kiosks Industry Overview
- Medical Kiosks Market - Competitive Landscape
- Medical Kiosks Market – Key Vendor Profiles
- Medical Kiosks Market - Other Prominent Vendors
- Medical Kiosks Market - Key Strategic Recommendations
CHAPTER – 6: Appendix
- Research Methodology
- Abbreviations
- About Arizton
