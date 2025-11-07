The U.S. National Park You've Never Heard Of Now Just a Click Away

New Booking Platform Opens Doors to One of America's Least-Visited Yet Most Remarkable Destinations: American Samoa

PAGO PAGO, American Samoa, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the only U.S. real estate south of the equator, it uses the U.S. dollar, your phone charger will work, and English is widely spoken, but fewer than 4,500 tourists flew there last year. Welcome to American Samoa: a South Pacific paradise that takes "off the beaten path" to a whole new level.

Now, discovering this untouched corner of the world is easier than ever.

Mt Tumu hike, Ofu, Manu'a, American Samoa. Credit: americansamoapocketguide.com

In a groundbreaking move to bring its tourism offering into the digital age, the American Samoa Visitors Bureau has unveiled a brand-new online booking platform, making it possible for travelers to explore and book more than 50 tours, rentals, and accommodation options directly through VisitAmericanSamoa.org , the newly launched American Samoa Pocket Guide , or directly via tourism operators' websites.

Until now, organizing a trip to American Samoa required offline back-and-forths and a lot of patience. For a place where community-led tourism thrives and big chain hotels don't exist, modernizing the way travelers can connect with local operators is a game-changer.

"American Samoa has always been one of the U.S.'s best-kept secrets," says Taimalelagi Minnie Tuia, Executive Director of the American Samoa Visitors Bureau. "This new platform makes our hidden gem just a little easier to find. We're not a Sheraton or Hilton kind of destination; this is a place for curious travelers who want a rare window into a traditional way of life that still honors its language, customs, and people."

Set in the heart of Polynesia, American Samoa is made up of lush volcanic islands with limited flat land for development, meaning large-scale tourism simply isn't on the cards; and that's exactly why it's so special. Here, the communal ownership of land has helped preserve fa'a Samoa (the Samoan way), from traditional ceremonies to the continued use of the native Samoan language.

It's also home to the National Park of American Samoa, the U.S.'s 63rd national park and the only U.S. national park in the Southern Hemisphere. In 2023, just 2,135 visitors entered its boundaries, making it one of the least-visited U.S. national parks. To put it in perspective, fewer than 1 in 1,000 Americans will visit American Samoa by air in their lifetime.

And yet, it's stunning: rainforests tumbling into the ocean, coral reefs teeming with life, and ancient villages where time seems to slow down.

"What you see here is a living culture," Tuia adds. "Weddings, funerals, and the exchange of fine mats still hold more value than money. The pace is slower, the smiles are wider, and the pride in our heritage runs deep. It's like a peek into yesterday. American Samoa isn't for everyone, and that's exactly what makes it so special."

The digitalization project, led by the American Samoa Visitors Bureau, didn't stop at just creating a central booking engine. It also helped local tourism operators establish websites, some for the very first time, giving them direct access to the global market and empowering community-based tourism.

So if you've "done" Hawai'i or the Caribbean and you're craving a journey into the truly unknown, where you'll swap chain resorts for rainforest hikes, and traffic for taro plantations, then American Samoa might just be your next great adventure.

Ready to explore the South Pacific's best-kept secret? Start planning your trip today at VisitAmericanSamoa.org or AmericanSamoaPocketGuide.com .

About the American Samoa Visitors Bureau

The American Samoa Visitors Bureau (ASVB) is the official tourism organisation for the U.S. territory of American Samoa. Dedicated to promoting sustainable and culturally respectful travel, the Bureau works to showcase the unique natural beauty, living Samoan culture, and warm hospitality of the islands.

About American Samoa Pocket Guide

American Samoa Pocket Guide is a comprehensive travel planning website dedicated to showcasing the best of American Samoa. Part of the South Pacific Pocket Guide family, the site offers free, up-to-date advice and tools to help travelers discover one of the most off-the-beaten-path destinations in the Pacific.

