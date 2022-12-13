The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Urges a Veteran or Person Who Now Has Out of the Blue Lung Cancer Anywhere in the USA to Call The Gori Law Firm If Before 1982 They Had Significant Workplace Asbestos Exposure-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Veteran of the army, navy, air force, marines, coast guard along with a person who has just been diagnosed with out of the blue lung cancer to please call The Gori Law Firm if before 1982 they had substantial exposure to asbestos-on the job. As the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106-financial compensation for a person like this might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, to get compensated it is vital a person like this can get specific about how, when and where they were exposed to asbestos. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Gori Law Firm Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer

The Advocate says, "If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad and his lung cancer diagnosis is recent-please ask him if he can recall the specifics of how he was exposed to asbestos in the armed forces or at work. Most people like this never get compensated because they are unaware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm will explain at 866-532-2106.

"At no charge to their clients who are Veterans with lung cancer and who had substantial exposure to asbestos before 1982 in the service the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm will fill out the required VA forms to hopefully qualify their client for VA Benefits. This service is free to the clients of The Gori Law Firm and the intent is to qualify a person like this for additional compensation. For more information, please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon. or Alaska. https://GoriLaw.Com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate