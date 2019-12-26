NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is open throughout the holiday season because mesothelioma does not observe holidays-neither do they. Navy Veterans make up about one third of all people who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma in the United States each year. The Advocate's top priority is that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receive the best possible financial compensation results. Frequently a Navy Veteran might receive over a million dollars in compensation. These lump sum compensation settlements do not involve the suing navy. Rather these financial settlements involve makers of machinery, equipment, pumps, pipes or insulation that contained asbestos as the Advocate would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed the law of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma in every state. The amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation settlements for US Navy Veterans or people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illnesses and they work overtime for their clients. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste also make house calls to visit a Navy Veteran in their home to discuss compensation face to face with the Veteran. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner please call 800-714-0303-anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are now offering to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to document how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this free service the 'list' and it can dramatically increase the financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma and or their family as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303."

"Most Navy Veterans with mesothelioma almost never receive VA disability payments or other VA benefits. This is separate from mesothelioma compensation which as we mentioned might exceed a million dollars. We will assist a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get a VA disability claim filed. Our participation in this service is free to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For specific information about US Navy warships and submarines please review their website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For a listing of all VA Medical Centers in each state please review the VA's website: https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/allstate.asp.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Delaware, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

