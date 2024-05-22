The US Neonatal Incubators Market to Reach $121.11 Million by 2029 - Specialty Hospitals to Contribute Major Share in the Market - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the US Neonatal incubators market is growing at a CAGR of 3.57% during 2023-2029.

U.S. Neonatal Incubators Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

The U.S. Neonatal Incubators Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 121.11 million Market Size (2023) USD 98.15 million CAGR (2023-2029) 3.57 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

The infant incubator market is highly fragmented, with many producers in the US. To meet the surging consumer demand and expand their customer base, these companies are implementing various tactics such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product launches. Owing to the presence of well-established NICUs and neonatal care, the US market is likely to witness the highest growth. Furthermore, the presence of key players in manufacturing infant incubators, the higher buying power, and a surge in healthcare expenditure influence the market growth.

Neonatal Incubators Market Transformed by Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring in NICUs

In the quest for advanced patient care and better outcomes, neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) are progressively incorporating telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies. This integration represents a significant leap forward in providing care for critically ill newborns. Traditionally, healthcare providers needed to be physically present at the infant's bedside to monitor their condition closely and intervene promptly if necessary. However, this is changing with the advent of telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies.

Now, healthcare personnel can remotely access vital signs and real-time data on the infant's condition, regardless of their physical location. This capability enables healthcare teams to provide timely interventions and adjustments to treatment plans, even when they are not physically present in the NICU. The implications of this trend are particularly profound for underserved and distant communities. In areas where access to expert newborn care is limited or non-existent, telemedicine and remote monitoring offer a lifeline. Families living in remote regions, far from specialized medical centers, can now access the expertise and resources of NICUs through these technologies.

Specialty Hospitals the Fastest Growing Segment in the U.S. Neonatal Incubators Market

This segment's growth is due to the surge in admissions of preterm neonates in neonatal and paediatric hospitals and the number of NICU installations in neonatal & paediatric hospitals. In the US, the vast majority (98.4%) of women give birth in hospitals, with 0.99% giving birth at home and 0.52% at freestanding birth centres. There were just over 3.6 million live births in the US in 2020. Although pinpointing the number of neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admissions is a challenge, it has been estimated that 9–13% of infants require neonatal intensive care for complex medical requirements. The Certificate-of-need (CON) legislation can limit the addition of hospital beds based on other resources/available beds in the immediate community. A higher number of NICU beds does not necessarily equate to improved or equitable access to care, as higher numbers of NICU beds were not necessarily located in areas with higher rates of low birthweight infants. The paediatric healthcare delivery system for infants is unique in several respects. The birth hospitalization includes two patients - the mother and the infant.

Segmentation & Forecast

Product

Standard/Normal Incubators

Transport Incubators

Application

Neonatal Hypothermia / Low Birth Weight

Jaundice

Others

End-User

Specialty Hospitals

Hospitals

Vendors List

Key Vendors

G.E. HealthCare

Inspiration Healthcare Group

Drager

Atom Medical Corporation

International Biomedical

Other Prominent Vendors

Advanced Instrumentations

Avante

AVI Healthcare

Braun International

Comen

Dixion

Fanem

Ginevri

Heal Force

Aegea

Siaikang Medical

LMT Medical Systems

MedCare Visions

Medicor

Zimed Healthcare Inc

Bistos Co. Ltd.

Cobams S.r.l

Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co.Ltd.

J.W. Holdings Corp

Koninklijke Philips NV

Ningbo David Medical Device Co.Ltd.

Phoenix Medical Systems

Leex Medical

U.S. Medical Bathtubs Market – Focused Insights 2024-2029

