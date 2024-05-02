The U.S. Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market is Set to Surge $5.23 Billion by 2029 - Buzz in Vegan Products Sparks the Market Demand - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

May 02, 2024, 13:55 ET
CHICAGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the US oat-based snacks & beverages market is growing at a CAGR of 6.44% during 2023-2029.
U.S. Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2029)
|
USD 5.23 billion
|
Market Size (2023)
|
USD 3.59 billion
|
CAGR (2023-2029)
|
6.44 %
|
Historic Year
|
2020-2022
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
Forecast Year
|
2024-2029
The U.S. oat-based snacks & beverages market is experiencing a surge in demand driven by several emerging trends. One notable trend is the increasing shift towards plant-based foods, leading to a growing preference for oat-based food and drinks. This is fueled by a rising desire among consumers for high-quality and diverse snack and beverage options. Key industry players respond by introducing new products to meet evolving consumer preferences. For example, Narra, a US-based company, recently launched a range of oat milk lattes infused with Asian flavors, catering to changing tastes.
Additionally, the expanding vegan population and growing preference for plant-based diets contribute to the demand for various oat-based snacks and beverages. Consumers are seeking more innovative and unique products to meet their dietary preferences. Moreover, there is a rising demand for healthier options within the oat-based snacks and beverages category. Companies like Nestle are addressing this demand by introducing new milk alternatives, such as a blend of oats and fava, which provide essential protein and amino acids. These nutritious and health-conscious products are expected to meet the growing demand for healthier snack and beverage choices.
Segmentation Analysis
- The male segment is seeing substantial growth, with a CAGR of 6.53% projected during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising popularity among health-conscious communities and males focused on fitness.
- Online stores in the distribution segment are growing significantly, with the fastest CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period. Online platforms provide enhanced consumer choices due to intensified competition and elevated price levels, facilitating individuals' purchase of goods at affordable rates. It drives the demand for oat-based snacks and beverages in the U.S. market.
The U.S. Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Consumer Demand for Healthier Foods and Increased Popularity of Oats
- Paradigm Shift Toward Plant-based Foods
- New Product Launches with Combination of Various Nutrients
Challenges
- Availability of a Wide Variety of Non-oat-based Products
- High Cost of Oat-based Products
- Manufacturing Challenges in Oat-based Products
Segmentation & Forecast
- Product
- Snacks
- Beverages
- Oat-Based Snacks
- Oat-Based Based Bakery & Snack Bars
- Oat-Based Savory
- Oat-Based Beverages
- Plain/Original Beverages
- Flavored Beverages
- Gender
- Men
- Women
- Distribution Channel
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Food Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Vendors List
- Key Vendors
- Abbott
- Bobo's
- Danone
- Britannia Industries Ltd
- General Mills
- Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC
- Kellogg's
- Mondelez International
- The Quaker Oats Company
- Nairn's Oatcakes Limited
- Nestle
- Oatly Inc
- Pacific Foods
- Rude Health
- Other Prominent Vendors
- Airly Foods
- Alyssa's Cookies
- Amandin
- Bagrry's
- BELLA FOUR BAKERY Inc
- Califia Farms
- Chobani
- Flower Foods
- Global Premium Resources
- Happy Planet Foods
- Honey Stinger
- Kind Snacks
- Life Health Foods
- McKee Foods Corporation
- Minor Figures Inc
- Narra
- Pamela's Products
- Planet oat
- Pure Harvest
- Rich Products Corporation
- RISE Brewing Co.
- Seamild
- The Coca-Cola Company
- Thrive Market
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
How big is the U.S. oat-based snacks & beverages market?
What is the growth rate of the U.S. oat-based snacks & beverages market?
What are the key trends in the U.S. oat-based snacks & beverages market?
Who are the major U.S. oat-based snacks & beverages market players?
Table of Contents
CHAPTER – 1: US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Key Developments
CHAPTER – 2: US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market Segmentation Data
- Product Market Insights (2023-2029)
- Snacks
- Beverages
- Oat-Based Snacks Market Insights (2023-2029)
- Based Bakery & Snack Bars
- Oat-Based Savory
- Oat-Based Beverages Market Insights (2023-2029)
- Plain/Original Beverages
- Flavored Beverages
- Gender Market Insights (2023-2029)
- Men
- Women
- Distribution Channel Market Insights (2023-2029)
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Food Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
CHAPTER – 3: US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market Prospects & Opportunities
- US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market Drivers
- US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market Trends
- US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market Constraints
CHAPTER – 4: US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market Overview
- US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market- Competitive Landscape
- US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market - Key Players
- US Oat-based Snacks & Beverages Market - Key Company Profiles
CHAPTER – 5: Appendix
- Research Methodology
- Abbreviations
