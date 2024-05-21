The US Refrigerated Trucking Market to Hit $13.65 Billion by 2029 - More than $3 Billion Opportunities in the Next 6 Years - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

May 21, 2024, 14:50 ET
CHICAGO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the US refrigerated trucking market is growing at a CAGR of 4.77% during 2023-2029.
US Refrigerated Trucking Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2029)
|
$13.65 Billion
|
Market Size (2023)
|
$10.32 Billion
|
CAGR (2023-2029)
|
4.77 %
|
Historic Year
|
2020-2022
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
Forecast Year
|
2024-2029
The competitive landscape in the U.S. refrigerated trucking market is intensifying as both global and domestic companies offer a diverse array of services. Major players dominate the market, including Americold Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DB Schenker, and J.B. Hunt. These leading companies focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations with emerging players to penetrate the U.S. refrigerated trucking market and gain access to commercially launched products.
The Revenue from Food & Beverages End Users Market to Reach $9.33 Billion by 2029
The demand for refrigerated trucking services from the food and beverage industry remains strong, driven by the need to transport perishable goods such as fresh produce, dairy products, meat, poultry, seafood, and packaged foods. This segment represents a significant portion of the U.S. refrigerated trucking market due to the high volume of shipments and the critical importance of maintaining product freshness and quality during transport.
A notable trend in the food and beverage segment is the rising demand for organic and locally sourced products, which require specialized handling and transportation to maintain quality and integrity. Additionally, there is an increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging solutions, impacting the industry's transportation practices and logistics strategies.
The expansion of the foodservice sector, including restaurants, cafes, and catering businesses, is a major driver of demand for refrigerated trucking services in the food and beverage industry. These businesses depend on timely and reliable delivery of fresh ingredients to meet customer demand and maintain menu quality.
Refrigerated trucking companies have opportunities to collaborate with food manufacturers and distributors to enhance supply chain efficiency and reduce food waste. By utilizing advanced temperature monitoring technologies and adopting best practices in cold chain management, carriers can improve food safety and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.
Product Innovation
- In March 2024, Lineage Eye developed by Lineage's in-house team of data scientists, revolutionized cold chain logistics. This cutting-edge solution automates product receiving and enhances overall efficiency throughout the cold chain. By combining math, science, and technology, Lineage aims to create groundbreaking solutions that optimize operations and elevate the industry. Market players can adopt computer vision technology to streamline pallet receiving, improving accuracy and efficiency in their logistics operations.
- In 2023, Marten Transport, a leading player in cold chain logistics, introduced the SmartDrive Camera System and Platform Science Technology. This tablet-based platform aims to enhance efficiency for Marten's drivers, reducing waiting times for loading units. The SmartDrive Camera System focuses on driver behaviors to ensure safety, eliminating the need for manual monitoring. Industry peers can explore tablet-based platforms to enhance driver efficiency, reduce loading wait times, and prioritize safety through behavior-focused systems.
Segmentation & Forecast
Service
- FTL
- Non-Dedicated FTL
- Dedicated FTL
- LTL
Temperature Compartment
- Single Temperature
- Multiple Temperature
Vehicle Type
- Trailers
- Vans
End-User
- Food & Beverage
- Meat, Poultry and Seafood
- Dairy & Beverages
- Bakery Confectionary, & Others
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Vendors List
- Key Vendors
- Americold Logistics
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide
- DB Schenker
- J.B. Hunt
- Knight-Swift Transportation Company
- Other Prominent Vendors
- Covenant Logistics
- Stevens Transport
- Burris Logistics
- Total Quality Logistics (TQL)
- ABF Freight
- Expeditors
- XPO
- FEDEX
- RLS Logistics
- Matson
- Freymiller
- Lineage
- Marten Transport
- KLLM
- Confederation Freezers
- Ruan
- Penske
- Alliance
- Midwest Refrigerated Services
- Prime
- TransAm
- J&R Schugel Trucking
- Decker Truck Line
- Gwynn Logistics
- DVL Express
- Estes
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
How big is the U.S. refrigerated trucking market?
What is the growth rate of the U.S. refrigerated trucking market?
How many shipments are expected in the U.S. refrigerated trucking market by 2029?
What are the trends in the U.S. refrigerated trucking market?
Who are the major players in the U.S. refrigerated trucking market?
Table of Content
CHAPTER – 1: U.S. Refrigerated Trucking Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Key Findings
CHAPTER – 2: U.S. Refrigerated Trucking Market Projected Revenue
- U.S.: Projected Revenue of Refrigerated trucking (2024-2029; $Billions)
CHAPTER – 3: U.S. Refrigerated Trucking Market Segmentation Data
- US: Projected Revenue by Service (2024-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)
- Service Snapshot
- FTL
- LTL
- US: Projected Revenue by FTL (2024-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)
- FTL Snapshot
- Non-Dedicated FTL
- Dedicated FTL
- US: Projected Revenue by Temperature Compartment (2024-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)
- Temperature Compartment Snapshot
- Single Temperature
- Multiple Temperature
- U.S.: Projected Revenue by Vehicle Type (2024-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)
- Vehicle Type Snapshot
- Trailers
- Vans
- U.S.: Projected Revenue by End-User (2024-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)
- End-User Snapshot
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
- US: Projected Revenue by Food & Beverage (2024-2029); (Revenue $BN)
- Food & Beverage Snapshot
- Meat, Poultry and Seafood
- Dairy & Beverages
- Bakery Confectionary, & Others
CHAPTER – 4: U.S. Refrigerated Trucking Market Prospects & Opportunities
- U.S. Refrigerated Trucking Market Trends
- U.S. Refrigerated Trucking Market Drivers
- U.S. Refrigerated Trucking Market Constraints
CHAPTER – 5: U.S. Refrigerated Trucking Market Industry Overview
- U.S. Refrigerated Trucking Market - Competitive Landscape
- U.S. Refrigerated Trucking Market - Key Players
- U.S. Refrigerated Trucking Market – Other Prominent Vendors
CHAPTER – 6: Appendix
- Research Methodology
- Abbreviations
- About Arizton
