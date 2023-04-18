The U.S. RegTech Market to Create Rebound Sales in the Future, the Market is Predicted to Touch $8.21 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the U.S. RegTech market will grow at a CAGR of 21.54% from 2022-2028.

TO KNOW MORE, DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3789

U.S. RegTech Market

BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE US REGTECH MARKET

42 - Tables

54 - Charts

163 – Pages

The US RegTech market has witnessed dynamic expansion. RegTech companies have progressively collaborated with financial and non-financial organizations and regulatory bodies, who have expanded their assistance to the industry by helping organizations test and adopt modern technologies. RegTech firms operate in several areas of the financial and regulatory space. Their solutions help automate several procedures, including fraud prevention, compliance data management, employee surveillance, and anti-money laundering.

Organizations have increasingly shifted toward RegTech companies and their new-age solutions. To meet the regulatory requirements, RegTech companies offer a seamless way for financial organizations without replacing their existing procedures completely. By associating with RegTech firms with deep domain expertise, organizations can better manage the risk associated with regulatory compliance.

U.S. RegTech Market Report Scope

Report Scope Details Market Size (2028) $8.21 Billion Market Size (2022) $2.55 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 21.54 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Application Geographic Analysis The US Market Dynamics · The Increasing Cost of Compliance · Growing Fraudulent Activities · Growing Need for Faster Transactions · Regulatory Sandbox Approach Supports RegTech Innovations



Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3789

Adoption of AI Creating Buzz in the RegTech Industry

The rising adoption of AI in RegTech has considerably increased its use cases, cutting across insurance, securities, banking, and other financial services, including various activities. These include AML/CFT, identity verification, risk management, stress testing, fraud detection, macro-prudential reporting, micro-prudential reporting, and compliance with COVID-19 relief requirements.

AI technology has provided new opportunities and advantages with the potential for enormous economic and societal impact. Recent technological developments in big data, computing, data storage power, and the digital economy facilitate rapid AI implementation in various sectors, including finance.

Adoption of Key Strategies by Vendors in the RegTech Market

The rising competition pressurizes various vendors to innovate their offerings with a unique value proposition to survive in the market. Companies must invest significant money in R&D to introduce new technologies and enhance their offerings. Although established players dominate the regTech market, new entrants have tremendous growth opportunities. RegTech has redefined the potential for financial services. The latest digitization technologies have transformed how regulatory compliance and risk management requirements are delivered and addressed. For this to occur, collaboration across several players is important, mainly across the banks, the RegTech firms, the regulators, and the large consultancies.

The market competition will intensify further due to the expansion of portfolios and continuous innovations. The significant growth opportunities the RegTech market offers encourage many players to expand the domestic RegTech market.

CUSTOMIZATION AVAILABLE

If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3789

Key Highlights

The large enterprises segment is the highest revenue contributor to the US RegTech market. In 2022, the large enterprises segment accounted for a 63.54% market share in the revenue.

The rise in cost has substantially impacted organizations in the US. The resulting cost increase and reporting time have driven US firms to find ways to enhance efficiency and save costs. Therefore, it has driven the demand for RegTech solutions in the US.

The increasing fraud and money laundering activities have expanded the U.S. RegTech market. Fraudulent activities such as money laundering require a RegTech framework to help risk and compliance teams manage complex regulatory compliance requirements. Digital fraud attacks in financial service organizations have increased by 109% in the US. Digital fraud includes any online scams or fraudulent transactions.

About The Report

The U.S. RegTech market is provided for 2023 to 2028 and a base year of 2022. The market is segmented by component, organization size, deployment type, vertical, application, and geography for the years considered. The report provides a holistic approach to the U.S. RegTech market, enabling customers to analyze the industry thoroughly.

Key Vendors

Ascent

Chainalysis

Broadridge

Deloitte

IBM

ACTICO

Clausematch

ComplyAdvantage

Fenergo

Onfido

PaymentWorks

Jumio

Acuant

MetricStream

NICE

PwC

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluwer

Ceptinel

Hummingbird

CyberGRX

Exiger

FixNix

Feedzai

Sensa

DataVisor

TruNarrative

Alessa

Tessian

Corlytics

Market Segmentation

Component

Solutions

Services

Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Deployment Type

Cloud-based

On-premises

Vertical

Banking

Insurance

Non-financial

Application

Risk and Compliance Management

Identity Management

Regulatory Reporting

AML and Fraud Management

Regulatory Intelligence

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT

4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VERTICAL

4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

7.2 MARKET DYNAMICS: KEY TRENDS, DRIVERS, AND RESTRAINTS

7.2.1 MARKET TRENDS

7.2.2 MARKET DRIVERS

7.2.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS

7.3 SEGMENT ANALYSIS

7.4 REGIONAL ANALYSIS

7.5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.6 ABOUT THE REPORT

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.1.1 HOW REGTECH IS TRANSFORMING BUSINESS AND POLICY

8.1.2 REGTECH AND DECENTRALIZED TECHNOLOGY

8.2 FACTORS CONTRIBUTING TO GROWTH OF REGTECH COMPANIES

8.3 REGTECH PROCESS

8.4 TECHNOLOGIES SUPPORTING REGTECH SOLUTIONS

8.5 REGTECH ROADMAP

8.6 US FRAUD COSTS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 ADOPTION OF AI IN REGTECH INDUSTRY

9.2 REGTECH FOR NON-FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

9.3 ADOPTION OF NEW TECHNOLOGIES

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 INCREASING COST OF COMPLIANCE

10.2 GROWING FRAUDULENT ACTIVITIES

10.3 GROWING NEED FOR FASTER TRANSACTIONS

10.4 REGULATORY SANDBOX APPROACH SUPPORTS REGTECH INNOVATIONS

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 CYBERSECURITY AND CONSUMER DATA PRIVACY

11.2 LACK OF DATA STANDARDIZATION

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.1.1 CRYPTO ADOPTION

12.1.2 COMPETITIVE OVERVIEW: IDENTITY AND TRUST, NOT ANONYMITY

12.1.3 US BLOCKCHAIN ANALYTICS PLAYERS

12.2 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.2.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.2.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 COMPONENT

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 SOLUTIONS

13.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4 SERVICES

13.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14 ORGANIZATION SIZE

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 LARGE ENTERPRISES

14.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4 SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES (SMES)

14.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15 DEPLOYMENT TYPE

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 CLOUD-BASED

15.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4 ON-PREMISES

15.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16 VERTICAL

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3 BANKING

16.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4 INSURANCE

16.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5 NON-FINANCIAL

16.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17 APPLICATION

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.3 RISK AND COMPLIANCE MANAGEMENT

17.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.4 IDENTITY MANAGEMENT

17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.5 REGULATORY REPORTING

17.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.6 AML AND FRAUD MANAGEMENT

17.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.7 REGULATORY INTELLIGENCE

17.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

18.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

19 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

19.1 ASCENT

19.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

19.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS

19.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

19.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

19.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

19.2 CHAINALYSIS

19.3 BROADRIDGE

19.4 DELOITTE

19.5 IBM

20 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

20.1 ACTICO

20.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

20.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS

20.2 CLAUSEMATCH

20.3 COMPLYADVANTAGE

20.4 FENERGO

20.5 ONFIDO

20.6 PAYMENTWORKS

20.7 JUMIO

20.8 ACUANT

20.9 METRICSTREAM

20.10 NICE

20.11 PWC

20.12 THOMSON REUTERS

20.13 WOLTERS KLUWER

20.14 CEPTINEL

20.15 HUMMINGBIRD

20.16 CYBERGRX

20.17 EXIGER

20.18 FIXNIX

20.19 FEEDZAI

20.20 SENSA

20.21 DATAVISOR

20.22 TRUNARRATIVE

20.23 ALESSA

20.24 TESSIAN

20.25 CORLYTICS

21 REPORT SUMMARY

21.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

21.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

22 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

22.1 MARKET BY COMPONENT

22.2 MARKET BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

22.3 MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

22.4 MARKET BY VERTICAL

22.5 MARKET BY APPLICATION

23 APPENDIX

23.1 ABBREVIATIONS

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:

Digital Health and Wellness Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The global digital health and wellness market to reach USD 1.103 trillion by 2028. Digital wellness is of the utmost significance for creating balanced and healthy decisions with devices and comprises technology people use for their well-being.

U.S. Financial Wellness Benefits Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The U.S. financial wellness benefits market to reach USD 964.69 million by 2027. As businesses become more digital-oriented, technology influences how employees work. As a result, the workplace is becoming more dynamic and integrated than ever.

U.S. Alternative Legal Service Providers Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The U.S. alternative legal service providers market to reach USD 23.04 billion by 2028. Focus shift to delivery, injection of investments, a rise of self-service functions, blurring lines between traditional and alternative, and adoption of artificial intelligence and cloud technology are trends in the U.S. alternative legal service provider's market.

U.S. Employee Assistance Program Services Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The U.S. employee assistance program services market to reach $3 billion by 2027.

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2056808/RegTech_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence