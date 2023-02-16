The U.S. Residential Heating System Market to Worth $13.97 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Market Research Report by Arizton

More than 11 Million Units of Residential Heating Systems to be Sold in the U.S. by 2028

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the U.S. residential heating system market to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% during 2022-2028. The major driving factors for heating systems are automated building schedules and seasonal changes. Hence, the rising residential installation propels the growth of the US residential heating system market.

U.S. Residential Heating System Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

In the US, centralized heating solutions are growing in demand, especially heat pumps and VRF systems. However, in many places, VRF systems are replacing ducted systems. VRF sales are expected to rise in tune with US trends as they help save operational costs. The southern market is strongly connected to business trends and driven by construction activities. Hence, VRF systems will play a vital role in the heating systems market in the future.

U.S. RESIDENTIAL HEATING SYSTEM MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 13.97 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 10.8 Billion CAGR by Value (2022-2028) 4.39 % Market Size- Volume (2022) 11 Million Units Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Equipment, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region Region Analysis U.S. (South, West, Midwest, and Northeast) Key Vendors Samsung, Systemair, Johnson Controls, Zehnder, Aldes, Bosch, Daikin, Mitsubishi Electric, Rheem Manufacturing, LG, Panasonic, Carrier, Midea, Regal Rexnord, Flakt Group, Beijer Ref, Flexit, Grundfos, Swegon, VTS, Nuaire, Nortek, Alfa Laval, Hitachi, Lu-Ve, Vent-Axia, S & P, Wolf, CIAT, Al-Ko, Dynair, Danfoss, Lennox, Backer Springfield, Dunhambush, TCL, Trox, Ingersoll Rand, and Camfil Page Number 209 Market Dynamics Integration of Hydrogen Heating Technology

Rising Demand for Geothermal Heating Systems

The Growing VRF Systems Customization Available If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3695

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

Emergence of Smart Heating Systems with IoT Technology: The demand for energy in the construction sector tripled over the last 20 to 30 years, with over 8% of electricity consumption for space cooling technology over the past few years. The demand for space cooling increased, with the number of heating units expected to reach 151.1 million in the future.

Nest Thermostat is a heating system manufacturer. In 2021, the company introduced the idea of an automatic adaptation smart thermostat IoT heating system. This thermostat heating system creates a climate schedule for its residential users by monitoring the outside weather or temperature and provides a comfortable room temperature. Therefore, the enhancement of smart IoT-based heating systems will boost the market demand in the upcoming years.

Incorporation of Heat and Energy-efficiency Zoning Technology: The trend of adoption of zoning technology is huge in new residential spaces as most models are more economical than traditional heating whole-house systems, making them attractive for the average homeowner. However, while they have not entirely found acceptance in retrofits and replacements in commercial buildings/spaces, they demonstrate a lot of opportunity as performance-based contracting, convenience, enhanced comfort, and predictive maintenance come to the forefront. Awareness of zoning is growing in the automotive industry, where consumers are familiar with the advantages of this technology.

MERGER & ACQUISITIONS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

Between 2020 and 2022, Johnson Controls made 18 investments and 21 acquisitions, and the company spent over $19.78 billion . It invested in multiple sectors, such as smart homes, security & surveillance technology, and cybersecurity.

. It invested in multiple sectors, such as smart homes, security & surveillance technology, and cybersecurity. In August 2022 , Johnson Controls acquired Vindex Systems, a systems integrator specializing in intelligent business protection solutions based around Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), access control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and fire detection in the UK. With these acquisitions, the company can expand its subsidiary brand portfolio in security solutions and strengthen its holistic security and safety services.

, Johnson Controls acquired Vindex Systems, a systems integrator specializing in intelligent business protection solutions based around Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), access control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and fire detection in the UK. With these acquisitions, the company can expand its subsidiary brand portfolio in security solutions and strengthen its holistic security and safety services. In July 2021 , Systemair acquired the remaining 50.1% shares of BURDA WTG, the market leader in infrared heaters for outdoor applications. It is a German-based company that develops, produces, and supplies heating panels, infrared radiant heaters, and associated control equipment. With this acquisition, it expanded its product portfolio in infrared heaters for outdoor applications across the globe.

, Systemair acquired the remaining 50.1% shares of BURDA WTG, the market leader in infrared heaters for outdoor applications. It is a German-based company that develops, produces, and supplies heating panels, infrared radiant heaters, and associated control equipment. With this acquisition, it expanded its product portfolio in infrared heaters for outdoor applications across the globe. Zehnder Group completed the acquisition of a 51% share in the Chinese company Zhongshan Fortuneway Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. in 2021. The Chinese manufacturer produces, develops, and sells enthalpy exchangers for heat recovery and humidity. This acquisition is expected to expand the international heat exchanger business of Zehnder Group.

Key Company Profiles

Samsung

Systemair

Johnson Controls

Zehnder

Aldes

Bosch

Daikin

Mitsubishi Electric

Rheem Manufacturing

LG

Panasonic

Carrier

Midea

Regal Rexnord

Flakt Group

Beijer Ref

Flexit

Grundfos

Swegon

VTS

Nuaire

Nortek

Alfa Laval

Hitachi

Lu-Ve

Vent-Axia

S & P

Wolf

CIAT

Al-Ko

Dynair

Danfoss

Lennox

Backer Springfield

Dunhambush

TCL

Trox

Ingersoll Rand

Camfil

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Heating Equipment

Heat Pump

Boiler Unit

Furnace

VRF

Others

End-User

Single-Family Housing

Multi-family Dwelling

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Region

The U.S.

South



West



Midwest



Northeast

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH RELATED REPORTS:

HVAC Market - The global HVAC market is expected to reach USD 309.62 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.43% from 2022-2028. The global market is undergoing tremendous modifications due to the increasing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology with HVAC products, making them innovative and accessible. The emphasis on connecting several sensors within building ecosystems, including HVAC, has grown for achieving energy efficiency.

Pool Heat Pump Market - The global pool heat pump market is expected to reach USD 8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.31%. Heat pumps are significant for substantial and immediate carbon savings compared with the other modes of heating systems available at present. Heat decarbonization is a major priority that compels economies to strive and implement wide-scale adoption of appliances with lower carbon emissions.

U.S. Water Heater Market - The U.S. water heater market is expected to reach USD 4 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The US water heater market is growing significantly due to the increasing demand for hot water for various chores such as laundry, cleaning, shower, cooking, and others. Multiple factors such as the growing inclination of the country's population towards energy-efficient applications products and continuous innovation by various vendors to launch heaters with advanced features in the industry are likely to further add to the revenue of water heater vendors operating in the US market.

U.S. Smart Bathroom Market - U.S. smart bathroom market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% from 2022 to 2027. Smart bathrooms are automated sanitary and plumbing systems that can be regulated via smartphones and other smart devices. It comprises several environmentally friendly solutions and innovative technological hardware such as smart toilets, smart soap dispensers, smart faucets, smart showers, smart tubs, and smart hand dryers. The e-commerce website is also expected to witness high growth in developing regions. Innovation of smart bathroom accessories is expected to create large investment opportunities for several vendors to boom their revenue in the U.S. smart bathroom market.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY EQUIPMENT

4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END USER

4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7 MARKET AT A GLANCE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.1.1 DIFFERENCE BETWEEN DUCTED AND DUCTLESS HEATING SYSTEMS

8.1.2 ADVANTAGES OF SMART THERMOSTAT HEATING SYSTEMS

8.1.3 DISADVANTAGES OF SMART THERMOSTAT HEATING SYSTEMS

8.1.4 RESIDENTIAL CHALLENGES

8.1.5 MERGER & ACQUISITIONS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

8.1.6 RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTIONS

8.2 US INFLATION REDUCTION ACT PROVIDES BENEFITS TO HEATING EQUIPMENT MARKET

8.3 VALUE CHAIN

8.3.1 RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIERS & COMPONENTS

8.3.2 MANUFACTURERS

8.3.3 DEALERS/DISTRIBUTORS

8.3.4 RETAILERS

8.3.5 END-USERS

8.4 IMPACT OF COVID-19

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITY & TRENDS

9.1 MAJOR SHIFT TOWARD DUCTLESS SYSTEMS

9.2 EMERGENCE OF SMART HEATING SYSTEMS WITH IOT TECHNOLOGY

9.3 INCORPORATION OF HEAT AND ENERGY-EFFICIENCY ZONING TECHNOLOGY

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 INTEGRATION OF HYDROGEN HEATING TECHNOLOGY

10.2 RISING DEMAND FOR GEOTHERMAL HEATING SYSTEMS

10.3 GROWING DEMAND FOR VRF SYSTEMS

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 LACK OF SKILLED LABOR

11.2 VULNERABILITY TO COVID-19

11.3 INTRACTABLE DATA SECURITY ISSUES

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.2.1 VALUE

12.2.2 VOLUME

12.3 MARKET BY REGION

12.3.1 VALUE

12.3.2 VOLUME

12.4 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.4.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.4.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.4.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.4.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 EQUIPMENT

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)

13.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)

13.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.2.2 HEAT PUMP: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.2.3 BOILER UNIT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.2.4 FURNACE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.2.5 VRF: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.2.6 OTHER HEATING EQUIPMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14 END-USER

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)

14.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)

14.3 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4 SINGLE-FAMILY HOUSING

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5 MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING

14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)

15.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)

15.3 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4 OFFLINE

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4.2 DEALERS & DISTRIBUTORS

15.4.3 SPECIALTY STORES

15.4.4 MASS MARKET PLAYERS

15.4.5 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE)

15.4.6 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VOLUME)

15.5 ONLINE

15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.5.2 DIRECT SALES

15.5.3 THIRD-PARTY SALES

15.5.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE)

15.5.5 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VOLUME)

16 GEOGRAPHY

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)

16.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)

16.3 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17 SOUTH

17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.1.1 FLORIDA & TEXAS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.2.1 VALUE

17.2.2 VOLUME

18 WEST

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.1.1 CALIFORNIA & WASHINGTON: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.2.1 VALUE

18.2.2 VOLUME

19 MIDWEST

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.1.1 ILLINOIS & MINNESOTA

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.2.1 VALUE

19.2.2 VOLUME

20 NORTHEAST

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.1.1 NEW JERSEY & NEW YORK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.2.1 VALUE

20.2.2 VOLUME

21 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

21.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

22 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

22.1 SAMSUNG

22.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

22.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

22.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

22.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

22.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

22.2 SYSTEMAIR

22.3 JOHNSON CONTROLS

22.4 ZEHNDER

22.5 ALDES

22.6 ROBERT BOSCH

22.7 DAIKIN

22.8 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC

22.9 RHEEM MANUFACTURING

23 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

23.1 LG

23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

23.2 PANASONIC

23.3 CARRIER

23.4 MIDEA

23.5 REGAL REXNORD

23.6 FLAKT GROUP

23.7 BEIJER REF

23.8 FLEXIT

23.9 GRUNDFOS

23.10 SWEGON

23.11 VTS

23.12 NUAIRE

23.13 NORTEK

23.14 ALFA LAVAL

23.15 HITACHI

23.16 LU-VE GROUPS

23.17 VENT-AXIA

23.18 S & P

23.19 WOLF

23.20 CIAT

23.21 AL-KO

23.22 DYNAIR

23.23 DANFOSS

23.24 LENNOX

23.25 BACKER SPRINGFIELD

23.26 DUNHAM BUSH

23.27 TCL ELECTRONICS

23.28 TROX GROUP

23.29 INGERSOLL RAND

23.30 CAMFIL

24 REPORT SUMMARY

24.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

24.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

25 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

25.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

25.1.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.2 MARKET BY EQUIPMENT

25.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.3 MARKET BY END-USER

25.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.4 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

25.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26 APPENDIX

26.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003957/US_Residential_Heating.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence