NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. ride-on mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% during 2022-2027.



MARKET INSIGHTS







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353430/?utm_source=PRN







â€¢ The market is expected to witness shipments of around 2,491.02 thousand units in 2027. The rising growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of landscaping services across the country due to the rising need to provide an aesthetic appeal to commercial and residential lawns and gardens. Also, the surging investment in large lawn acreage of commercial properties as compared to residential units is boosting the demand for these services & hence the demand for riding lawn mowers from professional landscaping service providers in the market.

â€¢ The countryâ€™s government is making significant investments in the construction of outdoor open spaces. For instance, according to U.S. Census Bureau, in 2020, the local & state government of the country spent more than USD 10 billion on the construction of parks, sports infrastructure & community centers. Hence, such expansion of green spaces is boosting the U.S. ride-on mowers market.

â€¢ The manufacturer-led programsâ€™ growth further supports the U.S. ride-on lawn mowers market. The vendors are undertaking referral programs that reward existing customers for bringing in new ones. For instance, John Deere rewards the person who refers ZTrak Commercial Zero Turn Mower with a discount of USD 100 on purchasing parts, service, or equipment & also offers the referred person a discount voucher of USD 50.

â€¢ The growing usage of artificial turf in sports facilities such as cricket pitches, football grounds, and others to escape from the high cost of regular mowing and other maintenance cost associated with fertilizers, water, and others is expected to hamper the demand for ride-on lawn mowers in the market during the forecast period.



KEY INDUSTRY HIGHLIGHTS



a) Battery life, amount of power, and price are the primary concerns of consumers concerning battery-powered ride-on lawn mowers. With the growing usage of Li-ion batteries in riding lawn mowers and other equipment, the price is declining significantly, thereby influencing its purchase among customers.

b) Remote-controlled mowers, electronic speed control & tight turn technology, are recent trends gaining momentum in the U.S. ride-on lawn mowers market.

c) The declining yard size in U.S. households due to the increasing demand for larger homes is expected to push the demand for walk-behind mowers, thereby hampering the demand for ride-on mowers in the market.

d) The supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and inflation significantly impacted the construction sector in 2020 and 2021. However, in 2022 and 2023, the spending on amusement & recreation construction is expected to increase by more than 7.5% and 6%, respectively, thereby offering substantial growth opportunities for the U.S. ride-on mowers market.



SEGMENT INSIGHTS



â€¢ The zero-turn lawn mowers are expected to add a revenue of USD 425 million by 2027.

â€¢ The revenue from battery-powered ride-on mowers is expected to reach USD 1 billion by 2027 due to the increasing developments in the battery run time and declining cost due to better economies of scale.

â€¢ In 2021, the golf course & other sports arenas segment accounted for a revenue share of 30.84% in the U.S. ride-on mowers market. These segments are expected to witness significant growth due to increased user participation and government spending to support golf grassroots development efforts.



Segmentation by Product

â€¢ Standard Ride-On

â€¢ Zero-Turn

â€¢ Lawn Tractors

â€¢ Garden Tractors



Segmentation by Fuel Type

â€¢ Gasoline-Powered

â€¢ Battery-Powered

â€¢ Propane-Powered



Segmentation by End-User

â€¢ Professional Landscaping Services

â€¢ Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

â€¢ Residential

â€¢ Government & Others



Segmentation by Transmission Type

â€¢ Hydrostatic

â€¢ Electric Motor

â€¢ Manual

â€¢ Others



Segmentation by Drive Type

â€¢ Two Wheel Drive

â€¢ Four Wheel Drive



Segmentation by Start Type

â€¢ Push Start

â€¢ Key Start



Segmentation by Blade Type

â€¢ Standard Blades

â€¢ Mulching Blades

â€¢ Lifting Blades

â€¢ Cylinder Blades



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

â€¢ Offline

â€¢ Online



INDUSTRY TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES



Increasing Penetration of Recreational Facilities

â€¢ Recreational facilities such as parks, playgrounds, and others help strengthen the citizensâ€™ healthy and vibrant community. Moreover, it also helps in attracting home buyers & increases the value of the property close to the open space.

â€¢ The California government focuses on expanding outdoor spaces by investing in public park improvements. In 2022, Californiaâ€™s local & state leaders granted nearly USD 15 million in funds for the expansion of outdoor facilities.

â€¢ The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is taking initiatives to boost the green cover across the state. The plan for developing new playgrounds at St. Andrews State Park is underway. Such expansion of green spaces is boosting the U.S. ride-on mowers market.



Growing Demand from Golf Courses



â€¢ Even after the pandemic in 2020, participation in golf observed remarkable growth. In 2020, the number of golfers across the U.S. reached around 25 million, witnessing a growth of nearly 500,000 and an increase of about 2% compared to 2019.

â€¢ The U.S., accounting for more than 16,000 golf courses, has one of the highest numbers of golf courses worldwide.

â€¢ The higher penetration of golf courses in the Southern U.S. compared to other regions is expected to generate higher demand for the equipment from the region.



GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK



In 2021, the U.S. accounted for a revenue share of 79.51% in the North American ride-on lawn mowers market. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for landscaping services through suburban lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks. Moreover, well-developed residential & commercial sectors across the country are expected to support the industryâ€™s growth. Residential construction spending across the country is rising significantly, which is expected to push the demand for ride-on lawn mowers in the US market and has helped to secure domination in the global ride-on lawn mowers market.



The Southern U.S., accounting for the highest population base & highest per capita GDP, is one of the major revenue contributors to the US ride-on lawn mowers market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% (by revenue) during the forecast period. However, the growing population migration to the western region is expected to boost the construction activities across the region, thereby increasing the GDP & the overall ride-on mowers industry in the western US.



Segmentation by Geography



o Southern US

o Western US

o Midwest US

o Northeastern US



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Vend competition is based on innovation, product updates, product portfolio, product differentiation, and pricing. Vendors try to break the price-based competition by relying on value-added sales offerings that offer them a competitive advantage and better margins. During the forecast period, the new product development initiatives for various lawns will intensify the competition in the U.S. ride-on mowers market.



Deere & Co., Husqvarna, Kubota, STIGA, and The Toro Company are among the few significant vendors in the US ride-on mowers market. The competition among these leading players is high. Several players offer various gardening equipment to achieve economies of scale. Other players in the industry are AriensCo, Bobcat, and Briggs & Stratton. Most players followed the acquisition strategy to become industry leaders. For instance, in May 2021, AriensCo acquired AS-Motor, a Germany-based mowers manufacturer, which sells its mower products via 100 dealers in France; over 300 dealers in Germany; and distributors in the rest of the world and Europe. This acquisition enabled AriensCo to expand its reach across the European region.



Key Vendors

â€¢ Ariens Company (AriensCo)

â€¢ Deere & Company

â€¢ Honda

â€¢ Husqvarna Group

â€¢ Kubota Corporation

â€¢ Stanley Black & Decker

â€¢ STIGA Group

â€¢ The Toro Company



Other Prominent Vendors

â€¢ AGCO

â€¢ Altoz

â€¢ AS-Motor

â€¢ Bad Boy Mowers

â€¢ Bobcat Company

â€¢ Briggs & Stratton

â€¢ Chervon Group

â€¢ Emak Group

â€¢ Generac Power Systems

â€¢ Greenworks Tools

â€¢ Masport

â€¢ Metalcraft of Mayville

â€¢ STIHL

â€¢ SUMEC Group Corp.

â€¢ Swisher Inc.

â€¢ Techtronic Industries

â€¢ Textron Inc.

â€¢ The Grasshopper Company

â€¢ Walker Manufacturing

â€¢ Wright Manufacturing

â€¢ Yangzhou Weibang Garden



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the U.S. ride-on mowers market?

2. What is the growth rate of the U.S. ride-on mowers market?

3. What will be the U.S. ride-on mowers market share in the number of units by 2027?

4. Who are the key players in the U.S. ride-on mowers market?

5. What are the market trends impacting the U.S. ride-on mowers market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353430/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker