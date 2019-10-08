The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Selects Casepoint for its Cloud-based eDiscovery Pilot

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint, a leader in cloud-based legal technology solutions, announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) selected Casepoint for a cloud-based electronic discovery system. With the SEC's goal to reduce costs, improve access to analytics tools, and drive greater workflow efficiencies, the SEC chose Casepoint Government as its eDiscovery technology to help achieve these outcomes and meet its technical requirements. Casepoint Government is a specially configured version of Casepoint's eDiscovery software, which was built to meet the unique needs of both government customers as well as stringent security requirements.

"We are honored that the SEC has selected Casepoint Government as its technology of choice for this important program to bring its eDiscovery process to the cloud," said Amy Hilbert, VP of Public Sector at Casepoint. "We understand the magnitude of the demands on the SEC. Our technology has been carefully built over many years to meet or exceed the agency's needs through our scalable platform, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics."

Casepoint was selected over a number of other eDiscovery technology solutions after undergoing a rigorous multi-step evaluation process. The SEC's evaluation factors included assessing software features and functionality, cybersecurity, management and key personnel, past performance, and a competitive proof of concept process. The SEC receives approximately 3,500 new productions, totaling nearly 10 terabytes (TB) after processing, each month. The SEC's existing eDiscovery systems contain almost one petabyte of data (PB) across 7,300 cases and must support 600 users in its Washington, D.C. headquarters and 1,200 additional users across its 11 regional offices nationwide. It was imperative that the SEC chose an enterprise-scale solution that is fast, powerful, and easy-to-use.

"Our software is the culmination of over 11 years of thoughtful design and rigorous software development that has also been informed by the needs of our current and past customers," said Casepoint's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Vishal Rajpara. "Our software's excellence is matched by our exceptionally talented client service delivery team. We are excited to partner with the SEC to meet their goals and support their overall mission to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation."

Casepoint's technology features blazing-fast, enterprise-class tools for full-spectrum eDiscovery, including cloud collections, data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, full-strength review, and customizable productions. Casepoint supports workflows across millions of documents, multiple terabytes of data, thousands of legal matters, and unlimited numbers of users.

Casepoint empowers legal departments, law firms, and public agencies by providing smarter legal technology combined with award-winning client service. Casepoint eDiscovery is the fast, enterprise-class, and next-generation eDiscovery suite from Casepoint, based on more than 11 years of innovation in the industry. It is built upon Casepoint Platform, a highly scalable, secure, and configurable application environment that meets the demands of sophisticated clients within eDiscovery and beyond. Whether SaaS, on-prem, or hybrid, Casepoint eDiscovery features cloud collections, data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, review, and production – all in an easy-to-use web interface. Casepoint customers benefit from the ability to support sophisticated workflows across millions of documents and hundreds of users, with custom reporting and data management tools built-in. Simple, elegant, and intuitive, Casepoint represents the next generation of litigation technology that will empower your global legal team.

