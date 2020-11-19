The U.S. Senate Promotes Private Sector Development of Next-Generation Satellite-Based Technology to Deliver Broadband Connectivity to the Unconnected

MIDLAND, Texas, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AST & Science LLC ("AST SpaceMobile") today confirmed that the United States Senate Appropriations Committee's recent support for the FCC to bring next-generation, satellite-based wireless communications to areas lacking mobile connectivity, and to those in need during times of emergency, is seen as a strong validation for AST SpaceMobile's new and game-changing space communications technology.

As outlined in the Committee's Fiscal Year 2021 Senate Appropriations bill, EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR FINANCIAL SERVICES AND GENERAL GOVERNMENT APPROPRIATIONS BILL, 2021, the committee highlighted private sector development and encouraged FCC support for innovative technologies designed to provide U.S. citizens with space-based broadband communications to their existing mobile devices without the need for traditional ground infrastructure.

"We believe connectivity is a human right for everyone and we are pleased to see strong U.S. bipartisan support for an innovative space-based wireless communications approach that ties directly to our business model," said Abel Avellan, Chairman & CEO, AST SpaceMobile.

AST SpaceMobile recently participated in the public comment period regarding the 5G Fund for Rural America. In October, the FCC formally moved to allow mobile-satellite providers that meet specified performance standards and other requirements to apply to participate with its partners in the 5G Fund auction as a 5G broadband provider. The 5G Fund will distribute up to $9 billion for 5G wireless broadband connectivity in rural America to close the digital divide.

Additionally, AST SpaceMobile is pleased to announce that it has commenced collaborating with NASA, inlcuding recent technical discussions that highlighted the company's and NASA's commitment to the responsible and safe use of space. AST SpaceMobile safety measures for operations of its planned communications satellite constellation in space will include: employing a launch and on-orbit conjunction analysis and mitigation process, associated thresholds, as well as collaboration with NASA and other space operators to mitigate the risk of on-orbit collisions and minimize the creation of new space debris.

"In conjunction with our strategic partners, we are moving forward with our plans to launch our next-generation satellite constellation that will provide low-latency broadband wireless communications directly to the smartphones in the pockets of every citizen, without any need for specialized satellite hardware," added Avellan. "Our goal is to democratize access to mobile broadband by bringing connectivity to the hardest to reach areas in the U.S. and around the globe and by providing a critical back-up wireless capability in times of emergency when people need it most. We are grateful for the invaluable support we are attracting as we gain momentum in setting the stage to bring our game-changing network to the public."

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only broadband cellular network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our team of engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. Learn more at www.ast-science.com.

SOURCE AST SpaceMobile

Related Links

http://www.ast-science.com

