The Use of Nuclear Power Continues to Increase Around the World

Nuclear power plays a key role in generation of electricity around the world. The demand for more clean energy is accelerating and developing markets such as China and India are in need of stronger electrical infrastructure. A research report by the World Nuclear Association specifies that Mainland China has 36 nuclear power reactors in operation, 21 under construction, and more about to start construction. The upcoming reactors are expected to be the world's most advanced, designed to double nuclear capacity to at least 58 GWe by 2020-21, then up to 150 GWe by 2030, and much more by 2050. The high growth of nuclear power in China is largely due to air pollution from coal-fired plants. Anfield Energy Inc. (OTC: ANLDF), Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN), Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE: UEC), Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU), Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE: URG)

Nuclear power also layers a significant role in the United States. The World Nuclear Association indicates that the USA is the world's largest producer of nuclear power, accounting for more than 30% of worldwide nuclear generation of electricity. Following a 30-year period in which a few new reactors were built, it is expected that four more new units will come online by 2021. As a result, the uranium market is once again in the spotlight. Nuclear reactors use enriched uranium as fuel.

Anfield Energy Inc. (OTCQB: ANLDF) is also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker (TSX-V: AEC). Earlier today the company announced the, "receipt of an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource technical report for the Nine Mile Lake uranium project, entitled "Nine Mile Lake Uranium Project, Mineral Resource NI 43-101 Technical Report, Natrona County, Wyoming, USA" with effective date March 29, 2017 (the "Nine Mile Report"). Further to Anfield's news release of March 21, 2017, the Nine Mile Report is the third in a series of NI 43-101 technical reports related to Anfield's 25 Wyoming uranium projects. The report was completed by BRS, Inc., a consulting and engineering firm with nearly 40 years of experience assessing Wyoming uranium projects. The resource estimate includes:

an Indicated Resource of 2,108,000 tons of mineralized material with an average grade of 0.059% (equivalent to an Indicated Resource of 2,504,000 pounds of U3O8); and

an Inferred Resource of 1,297,000 tons of mineralized material with an average grade of 0.070% (equivalent to an Inferred Resource of 1,804,000 pounds of U3O8).

Corey Dias, Anfield's CEO stated, "We are very pleased to announce the receipt of this resource report. Since acquiring 24 Wyoming uranium projects from Uranium One in 2016, we have committed to updating and confirming resources held on those properties. This report is the third to have been completed, and there remains a significant opportunity to delineate further uranium resources on the remaining 21 projects. Moreover, with the Charlie project resource report expected to be completed within the next 60 days, we expect to see continued significant growth in our uranium resource base. Finally, Anfield remains on course to deliver on its strategy of creating a viable uranium production complex in Wyoming as it looks to pair its resource base with the Resin Processing Agreement it has in place with Uranium One whereby it can process up to 500,000 pounds of uranium per year at Uranium One's Irigaray Central Processing Plant."

The Nine Mile Lake project comprises approximately 6,619 acres of Anfield's mineral rights including mining claims and mineral leases. and includes 190 unpatented mining lode claims, 1,280 acres of State mineral leases and 1,538.6 acres of private mineral leases. The data used in the report consists of radiometric-equivalent data (eU3O8) for 1,100 drill holes; drill intercept data from 26 core holes and 238 rotary drill holes were utilized, along with drill intercepts, chemical assay certificates and both lithological and geophysical logs.

To the best of our knowledge there are no other legal or environmental matters that could materially affect the potential development of these resources. Radiometric equilibrium was assumed, and is considered reasonable with respect to mineral resources as the mineralization is well below the ground water table and not subject to surficial oxidation. A unit weight of 125 pounds per cubic foot or 16 cubic feet per ton was assumed, based on the report Author's experience working in operating mines within similar tertiary sandstone uranium deposits where reserve estimates were routinely compared to actual production.

Indicated mineral resources were estimated using the GT contour method which is considered appropriate for this type of deposit. The GT was determined for each drill hole, by major stratigraphic horizon, and the GT was summed for all intercepts meeting the cut-off criteria by horizon for each hole. Inferred mineral resources were estimated for those areas where location of the REDOX front was known based on past drilling but the available data was not sufficient to estimate Indicated Mineral Resources.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN) is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. On March 27th, the company announced an increase in the mineral resources estimated for the Midwest Project, located in the eastern Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Dale Verran, Vice President Exploration, commented, "This updated and independently audited mineral resource estimate for Midwest is supported by an upgraded project database, vastly improved 3D models and industry best-practice estimation procedures for high-grade Athabasca uranium deposits. With the application of more rigorous and robust estimation procedures, in accordance with NI 43-101, we are pleased to see a significant increase in overall project resources, without additional recent drilling. These resources add to Denison's growing inventory of high-gradeuranium resources concentrated in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin. We would like to compliment Orano on the work done to start readying the project resources for future development."

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE: UEC) is a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company. Earlier in August the company announced that, further to its news release dated May 9, 2017, the Company has completed its acquisition of the fully permitted Reno Creek in-situ recovery project located in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming ("Reno Creek" or the "Project"). Amir Adnani, President & CEO, stated: "We are very pleased to have completed an acquisition of this scale on an advanced, fully permitted, low cost ISR project in the prolific Powder River Basin of Wyoming. We will continue to advance and optimize the Project in order to position it for turn-key development once the uranium market signals a recovery. Reno Creek is an exceptional addition to the UEC uranium mining portfolio near the bottom of the cycle."

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU), a leading producer of uranium in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") and U.S. Forest Service ("USFS") for the expansion of its 100%-owned La Sal Complex of uranium/vanadium mines. Mark S. Chalmers, President and CEO of Energy Fuels, stated: "We are pleased that the BLM and USFS issued approvals for expansion of this project following a comprehensive multi-year analysis. This is particularly important, as the mines and properties comprising the La Sal Complex contain large quantities of uranium resources, along with significant high-grade vanadium resources. We have recently seen vanadium prices increase significantly, and our nearby White Mesa Mill has a long history of producing uranium and vanadium from these mines. The Environmental Assessment prepared for the expansion of this project thoroughly considered all aspects of proposed operations, including environmental protection, transportation, cultural issues, jobs, economic benefits, and environmental justice concerns. This project is fully-permitted and constructed, and is currently on standby status, ready to resume mining operations within approximately six months of a production decision, with minimal capital required. We believe these approvals once again demonstrate that Energy Fuels is a responsible operator and an asset to the region. We also acknowledge and appreciate the hard work and professionalism of the BLM and USFS staff involved in the preparation of this EA. We are the largest private employer in San Juan County, Utah, including a major employer of Native Americans, and these approvals set the stage for our Company to grow in the region in the future."

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE: URG) is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. Earlier in January, the company provided operational results for fourth quarter 2017. In 2017, uranium sales totaled $38.3 million from 780,000 pounds sold. Our overall price per pound sold averaged $49.09. There were no spot sales during the year. A total of 261,000 pounds were sold from Lost Creek production. Additionally, we delivered 519,000 purchased pounds into contractual obligations. Purchases for these deliveries averaged $21.35 per pound.

