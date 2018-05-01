The USO Invites America to be a Force Behind the Forces with #Flex4Forces and Celebrate National Military Appreciation Month

The campaign kicks off May 1 in celebration of National Military Appreciation Month, runs through the patriotic season and will culminate July 4.

"At the USO, we believe service members should feel connected and supported, no matter where they serve, and Flex4Forces encourages Americans to recognize the service of the one percent who protect and defend our nation," USO CEO and President J.D. Crouch II said. "This campaign is a simple way to bring the American people closer to service members and to show them our strong support."

Participating is easy and demonstrates appreciation and commitment to our nation's service members and their families. Simply follow the steps below to show you support our nation's heroes and believe a strong America is a force for good in the world.

1. STEP 1 FLEX: Share your flex photo or video on social media using #Flex4Forces

2. STEP 2 NOMINATE: Tag 4 friends to flex next

3. STEP 3 DONATE: Donate $4 at USO.org/Flex



The USO debuted #Flex4Forces in 2017 with tremendous success – capturing photos of individuals, companies, communities, celebrities, sports teams and more who joined in as a force for good. With more than 200 locations worldwide, the USO goes where no other nonprofit can to keep our service members connected to the things they love and fight for. To see a recap of last year's campaign or to participate, visit USO.org/Flex.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff.

In addition to individual donors and corporate sponsors, the USO is supported by President's Circle Partners: A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation, AT&T, Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, The Boeing Company, Clark Construction Group, LLC, The Coca-Cola Company, FedEx, Harris Teeter, Jeep, Johnson & Johnson, Kroger, Mission BBQ, NFL, Southern New Hampshire University and Four-Star Partners: Altria, BBMC Mortgage, BIC, GEICO, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Prudential, Target, TKS, USAA and the Wawa Foundation. We are also supported through the United Way and Combined Federal Campaign (CFC-11381). To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org.

