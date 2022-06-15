The Utility-Packed Smokin' Bearz NFTs are Ready to Set the NFT Stage on Fire. Minting Available Soon

Smokin' Bearz is a remarkable collection of 10,000 NFTs that represents artful, unique, and smart contract-generated Bearz that lives in the metaverse. The project has a strong vision to bridge the gap between the digital world and the physical world with its real-time utilities and perks. They do this by tieing people's real characters in the metaverse to connect them with the virtual world. Smokin' Bearz is built on the robust Ethereum network to ensure high reliability and security.

The rarity of NFTs plays a crucial role in the project. Each NFT will have its own traits, and depending on the rarity of the traits, the rarity value for the NFT will be decided. The traits may include Background, costume, accessories, eyewear, headwear, etc. Additionally, the Smokin' Bearz will include a "Hibernation Phase" in its platform, where users can hibernate their Bears to get exciting rewards and access to the events. Also, the project firmly believes that the community is the real power. Therefore the crew behind Smokin' Bearz are working their fingers to the bones to build a robust community and to keep them engaged overall.

The following are the multifarious utilities offered by the Smokin' Bearz NFTs.

Hibernation: The more Bearz a user hibernates, the more will be the access to rewards and events for that particular user.

DeFi Tokens: The owners of Smokin' Bearz NFTs will receive DeFi tokens. The longer their Bearz are in hibernation, the more they will earn.

Voting Rights: The holders will get a chance to vote directly for their favorite charities. The one with the highest vote will receive donations from Smokin' Bearz.

Merch Drop: By owning a Smokin' Bearz NFT, users can gain access to exclusive merch drops that will have an amazing collection, from hoodies to shorts and sweatpants to t-shirts.

Virtual Games: These NFTs can be used as in-game assets in their upcoming games, which will be developed in the near future.

Community Event: The holders will be able to attend community events in Miami, which include AMA sessions, after-parties, meet & greet, etc.

Smokin' Bearz will also plant 5 trees for every one Bear that gets minted as a matter of making the ecosystem better. The trailer of the project is out and has seized the attention of NFT enthusiasts worldwide. Watch their social space and join their Discord to unlock the perks.

