The V Foundation for Cancer Research Announces 2024 Recipients for A Grant of Her Own: The Women Scientists Innovation Award for Cancer Research

V Foundation

Jun 24, 2024

Fifteen women scientists awarded grants to advance innovative cancer research

CARY, N.C., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The V Foundation for Cancer Research announces the second class of A Grant of Her Own: The Women Scientists Innovation Award for Cancer Research recipients. Fifteen women scientists were selected for their groundbreaking cancer research, with the V Foundation investing $18.6 million since the program's start in 2023.

This initiative addresses the longstanding gender disparities in cancer research, including salary gaps and lower research funding. A Grant of Her Own was established to promote equity within the science community and advance woman-led laboratories and research projects.

The V Foundation awards grants through a review process overseen by its Scientific Advisory Committee, a distinguished group of leaders in cancer research. Of the 15 researchers selected for A Grant of Her Own, six will receive a Translational Grant, funding research that leads to the planning or initiation of a clinical trial. Nine will receive the V Scholar Grant, supporting early career researchers.

Translational Grantees, each receiving $800,000 over four years:

  • Gina Ogilvie, M.D., M.Sc., FCFP, Dr.PH., BC Cancer Research Centre
  • Livia S. Eberlin, Ph.D., Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center 
  • Josephine A. Taverna, M.D., Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio
  • Humsa Venkatesh, Ph.D., Brigham and Women's Hospital
  • Andrea Cercek, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
  • Maria T. Abreu, M.D., Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

V Scholar Grantees, each receiving $600,000 over three years:

  • Melissa Reeves, Ph.D., Huntsman Cancer Institute 
  • Carla Nowosad, Ph.D., Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health
  • Esther Rheinbay, Ph.D., Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Jessica Stark, Ph.D., David H. Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT
  • Noam Auslander, Ph.D., Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center of The Wistar Institute
  • Christine Eyler, M.D., Ph.D., Duke Cancer Institute 
  • Corina Antal, Ph.D., Moores Comprehensive Cancer Center
  • Caroline Bartman, Ph.D., Abramson Cancer Center
  • Xueqiu (Chu) Lin, Ph.D., Fred Hutch Cancer Center

"I am thrilled that my grant was selected for funding. I have admired the V Foundation for many years, and it is such an honor to now be one of the grantees. I am very thankful and looking forward to starting the research we proposed in rectal cancer," said Livia S. Eberlin, Ph.D., a Translational Grant awardee.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research
The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach. The V Foundation has funded over $353 million in game-changing cancer research grants through a competitive process supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations are awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®.

