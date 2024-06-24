The V Foundation for Cancer Research Announces 2024 Recipients for A Grant of Her Own: The Women Scientists Innovation Award for Cancer Research

Fifteen women scientists awarded grants to advance innovative cancer research

CARY, N.C., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The V Foundation for Cancer Research announces the second class of A Grant of Her Own: The Women Scientists Innovation Award for Cancer Research recipients. Fifteen women scientists were selected for their groundbreaking cancer research, with the V Foundation investing $18.6 million since the program's start in 2023.

This initiative addresses the longstanding gender disparities in cancer research, including salary gaps and lower research funding. A Grant of Her Own was established to promote equity within the science community and advance woman-led laboratories and research projects.

The V Foundation awards grants through a review process overseen by its Scientific Advisory Committee, a distinguished group of leaders in cancer research. Of the 15 researchers selected for A Grant of Her Own, six will receive a Translational Grant, funding research that leads to the planning or initiation of a clinical trial. Nine will receive the V Scholar Grant, supporting early career researchers.

Translational Grantees, each receiving $800,000 over four years:

Gina Ogilvie , M.D., M.Sc., FCFP, Dr.PH., BC Cancer Research Centre

BC Cancer Research Centre Livia S. Eberlin , Ph.D., Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center

Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center Josephine A. Taverna , M.D., Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio

Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio Humsa Venkatesh, Ph.D., Brigham and Women's Hospital

Brigham and Women's Hospital Andrea Cercek , M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Maria T. Abreu , M.D., Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

V Scholar Grantees, each receiving $600,000 over three years:

Melissa Reeves , Ph.D., Huntsman Cancer Institute

Huntsman Cancer Institute Carla Nowosad , Ph.D., Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health

Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health Esther Rheinbay, Ph.D., Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital Jessica Stark , Ph.D., David H. Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT

David H. Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at Noam Auslander , Ph.D., Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center of The Wistar Institute

Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center of The Wistar Institute Christine Eyler , M.D., Ph.D., Duke Cancer Institute

Duke Cancer Institute Corina Antal , Ph.D., Moores Comprehensive Cancer Center

Moores Comprehensive Cancer Center Caroline Bartman , Ph.D., Abramson Cancer Center

Abramson Cancer Center Xueqiu ( Chu) Lin , Ph.D., Fred Hutch Cancer Center

"I am thrilled that my grant was selected for funding. I have admired the V Foundation for many years, and it is such an honor to now be one of the grantees. I am very thankful and looking forward to starting the research we proposed in rectal cancer," said Livia S. Eberlin, Ph.D., a Translational Grant awardee.

For further information about A Grant of Her Own, visit www.v.org.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach. The V Foundation has funded over $353 million in game-changing cancer research grants through a competitive process supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations are awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®.

SOURCE V Foundation