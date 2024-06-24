The V Foundation for Cancer Research Announces 2024 Recipients for A Grant of Her Own: The Women Scientists Innovation Award for Cancer Research

Jun 24, 2024, 09:45 ET
Fifteen women scientists awarded grants to advance innovative cancer research
CARY, N.C., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The V Foundation for Cancer Research announces the second class of A Grant of Her Own: The Women Scientists Innovation Award for Cancer Research recipients. Fifteen women scientists were selected for their groundbreaking cancer research, with the V Foundation investing $18.6 million since the program's start in 2023.
This initiative addresses the longstanding gender disparities in cancer research, including salary gaps and lower research funding. A Grant of Her Own was established to promote equity within the science community and advance woman-led laboratories and research projects.
The V Foundation awards grants through a review process overseen by its Scientific Advisory Committee, a distinguished group of leaders in cancer research. Of the 15 researchers selected for A Grant of Her Own, six will receive a Translational Grant, funding research that leads to the planning or initiation of a clinical trial. Nine will receive the V Scholar Grant, supporting early career researchers.
Translational Grantees, each receiving $800,000 over four years:
- Gina Ogilvie, M.D., M.Sc., FCFP, Dr.PH., BC Cancer Research Centre
- Livia S. Eberlin, Ph.D., Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Josephine A. Taverna, M.D., Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio
- Humsa Venkatesh, Ph.D., Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Andrea Cercek, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Maria T. Abreu, M.D., Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
V Scholar Grantees, each receiving $600,000 over three years:
- Melissa Reeves, Ph.D., Huntsman Cancer Institute
- Carla Nowosad, Ph.D., Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health
- Esther Rheinbay, Ph.D., Massachusetts General Hospital
- Jessica Stark, Ph.D., David H. Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT
- Noam Auslander, Ph.D., Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center of The Wistar Institute
- Christine Eyler, M.D., Ph.D., Duke Cancer Institute
- Corina Antal, Ph.D., Moores Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Caroline Bartman, Ph.D., Abramson Cancer Center
- Xueqiu (Chu) Lin, Ph.D., Fred Hutch Cancer Center
"I am thrilled that my grant was selected for funding. I have admired the V Foundation for many years, and it is such an honor to now be one of the grantees. I am very thankful and looking forward to starting the research we proposed in rectal cancer," said Livia S. Eberlin, Ph.D., a Translational Grant awardee.
For further information about A Grant of Her Own, visit www.v.org.
About the V Foundation for Cancer Research
The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach. The V Foundation has funded over $353 million in game-changing cancer research grants through a competitive process supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations are awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®.
SOURCE V Foundation
Share this article