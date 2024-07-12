The V Foundation for Cancer Research Announces Major Partnership Expansion with Dolphins Cancer Challenge at the 2024 ESPYS

The 10-year, $30 million commitment is the largest in the V Foundation's history and will drive innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

CARY, N.C., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The V Foundation for Cancer Research announced a major expansion to its partnership with the Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) during the 2024 ESPY Awards show. Together, the V Foundation, DCC and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center have committed to a collective 10-year, $30 million investment dedicated to game-changing cancer research.

This collaboration represents the largest fundraising partnership in the history of the V Foundation. Funds raised will benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund and will aid in the research of cancer disparities in South Florida, focusing on communities where patients face significant barriers to accessing quality healthcare. Additionally, it will investigate how these disparities affect outcomes, and aid in cancer treatment beyond South Florida.

The DCC is entering its 15th year and is the NFL's largest fundraiser. A major part of the DCC's continued fundraising takes place at an annual celebration that features cycling, run and walk events, with DCC XV set to take place on February 22, 2025. Since 2010, the Dolphins Cancer Challenge has raised more than $75 million to fund innovative cancer research for Sylvester.

"Cancer disparities are among the most significant health challenges we face in the United States," said Shane Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer at the V Foundation for Cancer Research. "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Dolphins Cancer Challenge to accelerate the pace of cancer research through the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund. This is a unique opportunity, and we are confident that this initiative will have a long-lasting impact on this mission."

Since the inception of the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund in 2015, the V Foundation has awarded nearly $16 million to 54 researchers from exceptional cancer research centers across North America.

"The V Foundation has been a longstanding champion for cancer research, and we're honored to join forces to support lifesaving research," said Javier Sanchez, Executive Director at Dolphins Cancer Challenge. "The Miami Dolphins and DCC have deep roots within our local community, and we believe it is critically important that we invest in this research as it is fundamental to best serving the South Florida community and beyond."

The V Foundation for Cancer Research awards competitive grants to researchers at all phases of their careers, including early career researchers with exciting new ideas, as well as previously funded researchers whose projects have already shown great potential for accelerating Victory Over Cancer® and saving lives.

"Sylvester is committed to being a leader in advancing health equity," said Sylvester Director Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., the Oscar de la Renta Endowed Chair in Cancer Research and executive dean for research at the Miller School of Medicine. "Partnering with the V Foundation and Dolphins Cancer Challenge for the next 10 years will allow us to conduct research that makes a difference for all in our community and across the nation."

To learn more about this partnership, visit v.org/dcc .

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach. The V Foundation has funded over $353 million in game-changing cancer research grants through a competitive process supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations are awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®.

About the Dolphins Cancer Challenge

Founded in 2010 as the signature health initiative of the Miami Dolphins, the Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) has become the largest fundraiser in the NFL with over $75 million raised in support of lifesaving research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. The DCC is the Dolphins' year-round initiative in support of those impacted by cancer. It culminates in an annual fundraiser that features cycling, run and walk events. Featuring a special 15-year celebration integrating the Miami International Autodrome (MIA) facilities, DCC XV is scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2025. Visit www.dolphinscancerchallenge.com to learn more.

About Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth - University of Miami Health System and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is the only National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer center in South Florida. We are known as South Florida's leader in patient-focused cancer research and care and offer the only phase 1 clinical trials in the region. Sylvester is a high performing cancer center among the nation's top 10% in leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, and in colon, lung, ovarian, prostate and uterine cancer surgeries. With a network of 10 facilities in South Florida and one office in Southwest Florida, Sylvester operates 16 site disease groups including transplant and cellular therapy, myeloma, leukemia, lymphoma, hematology, gynecological, genitourinary, gastrointestinal, neuro-oncology, sarcoma, pediatric, endocrine tumors, skin, thoracic, breast and head and neck cancers. For more information, visit sylvester.org and follow @SylvesterCancer on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

