The Vacation Rental Market to grow by USD 84.41 billion between 2022 to 2027| Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vacation rental market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.54%, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 84.41 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vacation Rental Market 2023-2027

The increasing popularity of short-term rental properties and the growing tourism industry are notably driving market growth. The rapid increase in the tourism industry globally is significantly contributing to a country's GDP. This growth is due to the implementation of strategies from multiple governments worldwide. Furthermore, the high demand for vacation rental properties is increasing due to the increasing number of tourists. Baby boomers are also another factor in the growth of the tourism sector, as compared to long-term rental properties. Short-term rental properties bring increased returns if they are marketed properly. The advantages, such as increased comfort and affordability, attract consumers to such spaces. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Vacation Rental Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Vacation Rental Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 9flats.com PTE Ltd., Accor SA, Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Bennington Properties LLC, Bluefish Vacation Rentals, BoutiqueHomes, Clickstay Ltd., Elite Destination Homes, Elite LLC, Expedia Group Inc., Holidu GmbH, Hotelplan Management AG, MakeMyTrip Ltd., NOVASOL AS, Oravel Stays Ltd., Places4stay SL, TripAdvisor LLC, World Travel Holdings, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offering

9flats.com PTE Ltd. - The company offers vacation rental services through hotels such as The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, Somerset Bencoolen Singapore, Carlton City Hotel Singapore, etc.

The company offers vacation rental services through hotels such as The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, Somerset Bencoolen Singapore, Carlton City Hotel Singapore, etc. Bennington Properties LLC - The company offers Sunriver vacation rentals through different properties such as Gannet 15, Grizzly 6, Rogue Lane 3, Big Sky 8, Bridge Drive 52980, etc.

The company offers Sunriver vacation rentals through different properties such as Gannet 15, Grizzly 6, Rogue Lane 3, Big Sky 8, Bridge Drive 52980, etc. BoutiqueHomes - The company offers vacation rental services through different properties such as CASA DONA OLAVA, CASA FANTINI, VILLA ALTA VISTA, JONKMANSHOF 30, etc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions - Buy the Report!

Vacation Rental Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The adoption of effective promotional strategies is the major trend shaping the vacation rental market growth. The primary factor is the market advertising strategies that various vendors adopt along with celebrity endorsements. As a result, it helps them to expand their customer base. Discounts, seasonal offers, and contests are being offered by vendors on various services. The increased internet usage is the primary factor for the increased potential of major vendors in the market. Most of the vendors have a significant online presence, that helps them to target various customers with online strategies such as social media campaigns and promotional strategies. The popularity of social networking has contributed to increased investments in these strategies. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to significantly change customer perception in the vacation rental market.

Significant Challenges

Risks associated with fraudulent vacation rental houses, apartments, and homestays are the significant challenge restricting the market growth. The various misconducts such as Scams, fraudulent reviews, and unethical dealings are primary factors restricting the market. Due to this, customers mistrust some vendors. Airbnb Inc and HomeAway provide user reviews and ratings for the customers to help them find the best service. The increased percentage of risks can lead to customers changing their opinion about the service and shifting to alternative forms of lodging, such as hotels. Hence, these factors are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For more details and an understanding of Market Dynamics, download Sample reports

Vacation Rental Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The vacation Rental Market is segmented as below:

Management

Managed by owners.



Professionally managed

Mode Of Booking

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The market share growth of the managed-by-owners segment will be significant during the forecast period. The small private hotels and resort landlords who manage their own property are included in this segment. The main factor for the growth of this segment is increased personal interaction and improved customer inclination. The increased demand for premium properties, which provide transparency and better connectivity is also significantly driving the growth of the segment. Furthermore, the property owners do not take the service of property management due to their high prices. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to contribute 37% by 2027. The increased customer awareness towards rental vacation services and the rising tourism industry are the key factors for the growth of the market in the region. The key players in the region, such as Hotelplan Holding AG, and NOVASOL AS, and increased funding from investors are owing to the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, major countries such as Germany, Italy, France, Spain, etc. are offering various discounts and packages to customers, which has led to an increase in tourists in the region.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic data (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Vacation Rental Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the vacation rental market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the vacation rental market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vacation rental market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vacation rental market, vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The adventure tourism market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 47.2% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 4,418.73 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (domestic adventure tourism and international adventure tourism), source (indirect contribution, direct contribution, and induced contribution), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising number of soft adventure sports enthusiasts is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The wellness tourism market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 427.46 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (domestic and international), application (physical, psychological, and spiritual), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growth in personal wellness awareness is a key factor driving the wellness tourism market growth during the forecast period.

Vacation Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 84.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.72 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, China, UK, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 9flats.com PTE Ltd., Accor SA, Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Bennington Properties LLC, Bluefish Vacation Rentals, BoutiqueHomes, Clickstay Ltd., Elite Destination Homes, Elite LLC, Expedia Group Inc., Holidu GmbH, Hotelplan Management AG, MakeMyTrip Ltd., NOVASOL AS, Oravel Stays Ltd., Places4stay SL, TripAdvisor LLC, World Travel Holdings, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Management



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global vacation rental market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global vacation rental market 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.2 Management Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Management Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.3 Mode of Booking Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Mode of Booking Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Management

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Management - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Management - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Management

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Management



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Management

6.3 Managed by owners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Managed by owners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Managed by owners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Managed by owners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Managed by owners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Professionally managed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Professionally managed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Professionally managed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Professionally managed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Professionally managed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Management

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Management (USD billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Mode of Booking - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Mode of Booking - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Mode of Booking

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Mode of Booking



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Mode of Booking

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Mode of Booking

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Mode of Booking (USD billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography (USD billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 9flats.com PTE Ltd.

Exhibit 108: 9flats.com PTE Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: 9flats.com PTE Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: 9flats.com PTE Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Accor SA

Exhibit 111: Accor SA - Overview



Exhibit 112: Accor SA - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Accor SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Accor SA - Segment focus

12.5 Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Airbnb Inc.

Exhibit 119: Airbnb Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Airbnb Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Airbnb Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Bennington Properties LLC

Exhibit 122: Bennington Properties LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: Bennington Properties LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Bennington Properties LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Bluefish Vacation Rentals

Exhibit 125: Bluefish Vacation Rentals - Overview



Exhibit 126: Bluefish Vacation Rentals - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Bluefish Vacation Rentals - Key offerings

12.9 BoutiqueHomes

Exhibit 128: BoutiqueHomes - Overview



Exhibit 129: BoutiqueHomes - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: BoutiqueHomes - Key offerings

12.10 Expedia Group Inc.

Exhibit 131: Expedia Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Expedia Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Expedia Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Expedia Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Hotelplan Management AG

Exhibit 135: Hotelplan Management AG - Overview



Exhibit 136: Hotelplan Management AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Hotelplan Management AG - Key offerings

12.12 MakeMyTrip Ltd.

Exhibit 138: MakeMyTrip Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: MakeMyTrip Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: MakeMyTrip Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: MakeMyTrip Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 NOVASOL AS

Exhibit 142: NOVASOL AS - Overview



Exhibit 143: NOVASOL AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: NOVASOL AS - Key offerings

12.14 Oravel Stays Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Oravel Stays Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Oravel Stays Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Oravel Stays Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 TripAdvisor LLC

Exhibit 148: TripAdvisor LLC - Overview



Exhibit 149: TripAdvisor LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 150: TripAdvisor LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: TripAdvisor LLC - Segment focus

12.16 World Travel Holdings

Exhibit 152: World Travel Holdings - Overview



Exhibit 153: World Travel Holdings - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: World Travel Holdings - Key offerings

12.17 Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc.

Exhibit 155: Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio