The Vacation Reset: More People Are Deep Cleaning Before They Leave Town

For a growing number of travelers, vacation doesn't begin at the airport. It begins with leaving home in a state they'll be happy to return to.

SEATTLE, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Those final moments before a vacation are rarely spent relaxing.

Suitcases are waiting by the front door, chargers are plugged in, travel documents are double-checked, and somewhere between taking out the trash and watering the plants, many households find themselves doing one last walkthrough with a vacuum.

For many families, that final clean has become part of the vacation ritual. It's less about impressing anyone and more about giving their future selves one less thing to worry about when they return home.

A 2024 survey of 2,000 U.S. travelers found that 75% intentionally clean their homes before leaving on vacation, with laundry, dishes, bathroom cleaning, and vacuuming topping the list of last-minute chores. More than half (51%) say one of the biggest drawbacks of returning from a trip is walking into a home that still needs to be cleaned.

As this "vacation reset" becomes part of the travel routine, people are also looking for ways to make that final clean more efficient. With so many departure-day tasks competing for attention, convenience has become just as important as cleaning performance.

Products that reduce those extra steps can help simplify one of the busiest hours before a trip. Recently, the Tineco PURE ONE Station 5 PRO combines cordless cleaning with a self-emptying station that automatically collects dust and charges the vacuum between uses, helping homeowners complete one final whole-home clean without adding more maintenance to an already busy departure day.

Vacation may officially begin when the plane takes off or the car pulls out of the driveway, but for many households, it starts much earlier, with the peace of mind that comes from knowing they'll return to a home that's already been reset.

The Tineco PURE ONE Station 5 PRO is available through Tineco U.S. and select retail partners.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 24 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation.

For more information, visit Tineco U.S.

SOURCE Tineco