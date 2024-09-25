The Valcourt Group Acquires Cercone Exterior Restoration, Entering the Manhattan Market

Exterior building services company, The Valcourt Group, deepens its expertise in historical facade restoration by acquiring Cercone Exterior Restoration

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valcourt Group, the leading provider of waterproofing, window cleaning, and facade restoration services for commercial properties, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of Cercone Exterior Restoration, LLC, based in New York City. This partnership marks the Valcourt Group's entry into the Manhattan metropolitan market and continued expansion into historical exterior restoration services.

Founded by experienced Architect Henry Cercone in 2006, Cercone Exterior Restoration has built a strong reputation for excellence in the field of commercial, industrial, and residential exterior restoration. As The Valcourt Group expands through strategic acquisitions, preserving the legacies and expertise of the companies and individuals that join its family remains vital to fostering the shared culture and success of the organization.

"We are proud to welcome Cercone into The Valcourt Group and look forward to building on their legacy of excellence," says Eric Crabb, CEO of The Valcourt Group. "Henry Cercone's architectural expertise, combined with his deep knowledge of New York City, makes him an ideal leader for Valcourt's expansion into this market."

With offices in Manhattan and Queens, Cercone manages large-scale projects, supported by a highly skilled workforce and advanced equipment. Services include masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing, roofing, scaffolding and more. Cercone has thrived under the management of Henry Cercone, who will continue to spearhead Cercone's operations, now within the Valcourt family.

"We chose to partner with The Valcourt Group because of our mutual dedication to high-quality service, a strong safety culture, and valuing our teams," says Henry Cercone, President of Cercone. "We are eager to leverage this partnership to strengthen our commitment to exceptional service with expanded resources, driving growth and creating new opportunities for success."

About The Valcourt Group:

The Valcourt Group is the premier provider of commercial restoration, waterproofing, and window cleaning services in the United States. Partnering with property owners and managers, we service all aspects of a building's exterior. Founded in 1986 as a small window cleaning company in Washington, DC, the company has now grown into one of the largest building services companies in the country. For more information about service offerings, visit us at www.valcourt.group.

About Cercone Exterior Restoration:

Cercone Exterior Restoration is a leader in commercial, industrial, and residential exterior restoration, known for its attention to detail, timely project completion, and financial efficiency. Founded in 2006 by Architect Henry Cercone, Cercone specializes in high-rise restoration and combines technical expertise with a deep understanding of building construction. The company operates out of Manhattan and Queens, managing large-scale projects with a skilled, safety-conscious workforce. Visit our website at www.cerconeer.com.

