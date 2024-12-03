The Valcourt Group Acquires Restocon, Strengthening Specialty Services in Parking Garage Repair

Exterior building services company, The Valcourt Group, deepens its expertise in specialized waterproofing with the acquisition of Restocon

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valcourt Group, the leading provider of waterproofing, window cleaning, and façade restoration services for commercial properties, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of Restocon, headquartered in Tampa, FL. This partnership further solidifies Valcourt's position as an industry leader in waterproofing, enhancing its specialty services in parking garage restoration.

Restocon is a full-service commercial and industrial restoration and waterproofing contractor, specializing in structural restoration, parking garage repair, waterproofing, historic restoration, and more. Founded in 1997 by industry veteran Robert Howell, Restocon has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship and exceptional construction services.

"We are excited to join forces with Restocon, the nation's leading parking garage contractor," says Eric Crabb, CEO of Valcourt Group. "This partnership enhances Valcourt's ability to grow in the specialized areas of parking garage repair and waterproofing, strengthening our commitment to delivering top-tier services to our clients."

As The Valcourt Group continues to grow through strategic acquisitions, upholding the legacies of the talented individuals and companies that join its family of brands remains fundamental to the success and shared culture that defines the organization. Restocon has thrived under the leadership of Robert Howell, Chairman, and Michael Long, CEO, who will continue to spearhead Restocon operations as President, now within the Valcourt family.

"Valcourt's expertise will add significant value to our operations, equipping Restocon with new service lines and creating opportunities to expand parking garage restoration into new markets with their broad, national presence," says Robert Howell, Chairman of Restocon.

"We are thrilled to join a team equally dedicated to service excellence and safety," says Michael Long, President of Restocon. "Restocon's strong reputation and market presence will support Valcourt's expanded service offerings, while both companies gain from shared best practices, safety enhancements, and strengthened client relationships."

About The Valcourt Group:

The Valcourt Group is the premier provider of commercial restoration, waterproofing, and window cleaning services in the United States. Partnering with property owners and managers, we service all aspects of a building's exterior. Founded in 1986 as a small window cleaning company in Washington, DC, the company has now grown into one of the largest building services companies in the country. For more information about service offerings, visit us at www.valcourt.group.

About Restocon:

Restocon is a leading specialty construction firm headquartered in Tampa, FL, with regional offices in Dallas and Houston, TX. Founded in 1997 by Robert Howell, Restocon was built on his extensive industry experience and commitment to delivering superior construction services and quality craftsmanship. Today, Restocon is one of the nation's largest and most respected specialty contractors, offering a comprehensive range of services including structural restoration, parking garage repair, waterproofing, historic restoration, roof coatings, carbon fiber strengthening, and post-tension cable repairs. Learn more at www.restocon.com.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Kathleen Garska

Director of Marketing

The Valcourt Group

[email protected]

(281) 742-9129

SOURCE Valcourt Group