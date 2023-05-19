THE VALCOURT GROUP HIRES NEW VP OF HEALTH, SAFETY, AND ENVIRONMENTAL

The hiring of Jay Chatterjee as VP of HSE indicates The Valcourt Group's tireless efforts to increase the focus on HSE for the Commercial Building Services Industry.

HOUSTON, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valcourt Group (Valcourt) announced the hiring of Jay Chatterjee as the new Vice President of HSE. In this newly created position, Chatterjee will develop, lead, and implement the newest iteration of Valcourt's Health, Safety, and Environmental program. Jay will also chair the Corporate Safety Committee and establish safety standards to empower each office to achieve the "Valcourt Way" of safety, drive, and continuous improvement through policy and standards implementation.

Jay Chatterjee earned her MS in Environmental Science from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and her BE in Chemical Engineering from the Stevens Institute of Technology. Chatterjee is a highly successful manager with experience leading domestic and international assignments in challenging technical environments. She has P&L management, business development, risk management, strategic planning, and operations support expertise.

COO Jon Capon says, "I could not be more excited to have Jay join our team. Her vision of our future safety programs and culture will further our goal of being the leader in the industries we serve."

Chatterjee is known for her exceptional leadership skills and has played a key role in designing and standardizing health and safety programs. She says she is committed to minimizing worker injuries and is passionate about improving quality of life.

"I am eager to work together with the Valcourt team to set the pace of safety performance as the industry leader by furthering our safety culture, centered on visibility, accountability, and continuous improvements, enabling each Valcourt team member to thrive at work and return home unharmed, every day."

About The Valcourt Group

The Valcourt Group traces its roots back to 1986, when it started as a small window cleaning company in Washington, DC. Today, it has become one of the largest exterior maintenance companies in the US. Whether it's high-rises in Cincinnati, college campuses in Pennsylvania, or a historical museum in Washington DC, you can find The Valcourt Group hard at work. Our teams can be found working on hospitals and shopping plazas down South and stadiums and theaters across Southern California. Regardless of where you spot The Valcourt Group, you'll witness first-hand the safety and quality of expertise we're known for.

