The Valcourt Group Strengthens Service Portfolio with Acquisition of Pureview Building Services, LLC

News provided by

Valcourt Group

27 Feb, 2024, 09:55 ET

Exterior building services company, The Valcourt Group, expands its service area with the acquisition of Boston-based Pureview Building Services

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valcourt Group, the leading provider of waterproofing, window cleaning, and facade restoration services for commercial properties, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of Pureview Building Services, LLC, based in Boston, Massachusetts. This partnership marks The Valcourt Group's entry into the Boston metropolitan market, as the company continues to grow its service area footprint.

As The Valcourt Group continues to grow through strategic acquisitions, upholding the legacies of the talented individuals and companies that join its family of brands remains fundamental to the success and shared culture that defines the organization.

"We are delighted to welcome Pureview into the Valcourt family of brands," says Eric Crabb, CEO of The Valcourt Group. "With Pureview's distinguished reputation as a window cleaning enterprise, we're entering the Boston market with a like-minded partner who shares our high standards of safety and quality."

Since 2005, Pureview has worked across New England to provide commercial property owners and managers with reliable facade maintenance services, including window cleaning, pressure washing, facade repair and restoration, roof anchor inspections, and much more. Pureview has thrived under the management of Sergio Serpa, who will continue to spearhead Pureview's operations, now within the Valcourt family.

"Our mission has always been to exceed client expectations with industry-leading expertise in every service we provide," says Sergio Serpa, Owner of Pureview. "Partnering with The Valcourt Group reinforces this commitment to delivering best-in-class service with more comprehensive service offerings and even deeper industry expertise."

About The Valcourt Group:

The Valcourt Group is the premier provider of commercial restoration, waterproofing, and window cleaning services in the United States. Partnering with property owners and managers, we service all aspects of a building's exterior. Founded in 1986 as a small window cleaning company in Washington, DC, the company has now grown into one of the largest building services companies in the country. For more information about service offerings, you can visit us at www.valcourt.group.

About Pureview: 

Since 2005, Pureview, LLC has worked with customers throughout New England to enhance the value of their properties with elite facilities maintenance services. At Pureview, we understand the crucial role of professional facilities maintenance in optimizing property value. Our mission is to provide service that exceeds expectations with our attention to safety, detail, fast response, clear communication, and a consistent commitment to excellence. Visit our website at www.pureviewllc.com.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: 

Kathleen Garska 
Director of Marketing 
The Valcourt Group 
[email protected] 
(281) 742-9129

SOURCE Valcourt Group

Also from this source

The Valcourt Group Acquires American Cleaning Systems

The Valcourt Group Acquires American Cleaning Systems

The Valcourt Group, the leading provider of waterproofing, window cleaning, and facade restoration services for commercial properties, is excited to...
The Valcourt Group Acquires AwnClean USA

The Valcourt Group Acquires AwnClean USA

The Valcourt Group, the leading provider of window cleaning, waterproofing, and facade restoration services for commercial properties, is excited to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.