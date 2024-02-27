The Valcourt Group Strengthens Service Portfolio with Acquisition of Pureview Building Services, LLC

Exterior building services company, The Valcourt Group, expands its service area with the acquisition of Boston-based Pureview Building Services

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valcourt Group, the leading provider of waterproofing, window cleaning, and facade restoration services for commercial properties, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of Pureview Building Services, LLC, based in Boston, Massachusetts. This partnership marks The Valcourt Group's entry into the Boston metropolitan market, as the company continues to grow its service area footprint.

As The Valcourt Group continues to grow through strategic acquisitions, upholding the legacies of the talented individuals and companies that join its family of brands remains fundamental to the success and shared culture that defines the organization.

"We are delighted to welcome Pureview into the Valcourt family of brands," says Eric Crabb, CEO of The Valcourt Group. "With Pureview's distinguished reputation as a window cleaning enterprise, we're entering the Boston market with a like-minded partner who shares our high standards of safety and quality."

Since 2005, Pureview has worked across New England to provide commercial property owners and managers with reliable facade maintenance services, including window cleaning, pressure washing, facade repair and restoration, roof anchor inspections, and much more. Pureview has thrived under the management of Sergio Serpa, who will continue to spearhead Pureview's operations, now within the Valcourt family.

"Our mission has always been to exceed client expectations with industry-leading expertise in every service we provide," says Sergio Serpa, Owner of Pureview. "Partnering with The Valcourt Group reinforces this commitment to delivering best-in-class service with more comprehensive service offerings and even deeper industry expertise."

About The Valcourt Group:

The Valcourt Group is the premier provider of commercial restoration, waterproofing, and window cleaning services in the United States. Partnering with property owners and managers, we service all aspects of a building's exterior. Founded in 1986 as a small window cleaning company in Washington, DC, the company has now grown into one of the largest building services companies in the country. For more information about service offerings, you can visit us at www.valcourt.group.

About Pureview:

Since 2005, Pureview, LLC has worked with customers throughout New England to enhance the value of their properties with elite facilities maintenance services. At Pureview, we understand the crucial role of professional facilities maintenance in optimizing property value. Our mission is to provide service that exceeds expectations with our attention to safety, detail, fast response, clear communication, and a consistent commitment to excellence. Visit our website at www.pureviewllc.com.

