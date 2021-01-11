The Valens Company CEO to Participate in ATB Capital Markets' 9th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) (the "Company" or "The Valens Company"), a global leader in the end-to-end development and manufacturing of innovative, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that Tyler Robson, CEO of The Valens Company, will participate in the ATB Capital Markets 9th Annual Institutional Investor Conference being held on January 12-14, 2021.

Mr. Robson is scheduled to join David Kideckel, ATB Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, for a fireside chat titled "Cannabis 2.0... 3.0... and Beyond" on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:00 am ET. Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the duration of the conference.

About The Valens Company

The Valens Company is a global leader in the end-to-end development and manufacturing of innovative, cannabinoid-based products. The Valens Company is focused on being the partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation and product development and custom manufacturing.

