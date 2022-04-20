The van Breemen Company Commends FDA for Acting to Protect Consumers from Misbranded Cannabidiol (CBD) Products Related to COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The van Breemen Company today commended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for taking action to protect consumers from cannabidiol (CBD) products that unlawfully claim to treat or prevent COVID-19.

"The van Breemen Company commends the FDA for its urgent efforts to protect consumers from companies that unlawfully claim their cannabidiol products mitigate, prevent, treat or cure COVID-19. We especially appreciate the FDA's regulatory efforts to ensure the safety of consumers by prohibiting the sale of such products while keeping channels open for organizations, such as van Breemen, who are committed to supporting their claims through data from scientific research."

The FDA recently issued warning letters to several companies for misbranding and unlawfully offering for sale certain CBD products that claimed to treat or prevent COVID-19. The agency specifically informed the companies that the introduction of such products into interstate commerce is prohibited.

The van Breemen Company was launched in March 2022 by Dr. Richard van Breemen, who led a peer-reviewed study involving cannabinoid compounds. For more education surrounding Dr. van Breemen's research, explore here. To learn more about the organization and the research behind its products, visit The van Breemen Company's website. The van Breemen Company's products do not diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

