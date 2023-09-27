The VasQ™ External Support Now FDA Cleared for Use in Creating Arteriovenous Fistulas

News provided by

Laminate Medical Technologies

27 Sep, 2023, 00:28 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laminate Medical Technologies (Laminate) has announced their flagship device, the VasQ External Vascular Support, has been cleared by the FDA for use to create arteriovenous fistulas (AVFs) for dialysis access. The device, designated by the FDA as a Breakthrough Technology, was cleared based on a De Novo review of the 144 patient VasQ U.S. Pivotal Study as well as a track record of safety and effectiveness of use in multiple studies from outside the U.S. As recently published in the Journal of Vascular Access,1 VasQ patients in the VasQ U.S. Pivotal Study met the primary end-point of improved primary patency (freedom from intervention plus adequate flow for hemodialysis) at 6-months. No serious adverse event associated with the device was reported over the 2-year study. Additional analysis comparing VasQ patients against claims data for traditional AVFs created by the same surgeons in the study reported statistically superior rates of functional success (confirmed use of the AVF for dialysis) and reduced need for additional procedures. The result was central venous catheters (CVC), the primary source of hospitalization due to infection in dialysis patients, were able to be removed in 80% of the patients within the first year as compared to 62% of unsupported fistulas as reported by the National Institute of Health's United States Renal Data System.

Ellen Dillavou, Division Chief of Vascular Surgery at WakeMed Hospital Systems, stated, "I, along with other U.S. study investigators who have used the device, are excited that we can now offer VasQ to our fistula patients. We believe this will give our patients a better chance to receive a functioning fistula with fewer additional procedures and will allow earlier removal of central venous catheters before they lead to serious infections."

VasQ is a nitinol-based device implanted around the artery and vein during the surgical creation of an arteriovenous fistula. The device was designed to provide structural reinforcement of the mobilized vessels now freed from its native supporting tissue as well as guides a more stable arterial flow profile as it transitions into the vein. MRI-based imaging as well as computational fluid dynamic models have supported the proposed mechanistic benefits of the VasQ design that have led to consistent beneficial clinical outcomes in multiple studies.2

"We are excited to finally bring VasQ to the U.S. dialysis patient population," said Laminate CEO Tammy Gilon. "We could not be more appreciative of our U.S. principal investigators as well as the global community of dialysis access physicians that saw the potential in VasQ and produced the wealth of data supporting the devices safety and effectiveness."

About Laminate Medical Technologies

Laminate Medical Technologies is dedicated to improving AVF function for hemodialysis patients. Founded in 2012 by Tammy Gilon and Dr. Eyal Orion, Laminate plans to build upon the success of VasQ with additional devices currently in development to address the challenges faced by AVF patients.

Laminate Medical was founded in 2012 by Tammy Gilon and Dr. Eyal Orion to make fistulas better for dialysis patients. Laminate's flagship product, the VasQ™ External Support, has demonstrated success in reducing the high fistula failure rate and repeat procedures experienced by hemodialysis patients. 

To see a demonstration video of VasQ, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2W3HoTH2x58. Visit Laminate at www.laminatemedical.com.

1 Dillavou E, Lucas JF, Woodside K, Burgess J, Farber A, Hentschel D, Ozaki CK. VasQ U.S. pivotal study demonstrates the safety and effectiveness of an external vascular support for arteriovenous fistula creation. J Vasc Surg. 2023 Jul 30:S0741-5214(23)01729-9.

2 Bozzetto M, Soliveri L, Poloni S, Brambilla P, Curtò D, Condemi GC, Cefalì P, Spina I, Villa A, Caroli A, Remuzzi A. Arteriovenous fistula creation with VasQTM device: A feasibility study to reveal hemodynamic implications. J Vasc Access. 2022 Apr 22:11297298221087160.

SOURCE Laminate Medical Technologies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.