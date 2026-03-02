The 'Vault' Is Open: Goodyear Launches a New Collector's Playground

Designed as both a collectors' destination and a living archive, The Vault brings together rare pieces of Goodyear history alongside culturally relevant collaborations and exclusive modern collections. Key offerings include a section of the engine from the historic Spirit of America Goodyear Blimp, one of Goodyear's first tires dating back to 1899, race-used tires from the winning car at the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, merchandise signed by celebrities and much more.

"There's nowhere else on the planet that you can buy a section of a Goodyear Blimp engine or one of the first tires ever made," said Doug Grassian, vice president, Global External Communications, Social Media and Partnerships. "By opening The Vault, Goodyear is transforming its legacy into something tangible, collectible and meaningful."

To mark the launch of The Vault, Goodyear is inviting consumers to take part in a limited-time, digital challenge. Those who correctly solve a riddle on Goodyear.com will have a chance to receive one of 30 cryptex vaults containing exclusive prizes. Rewards range from Goodyear merchandise to the ultimate golden ticket: a private flight experience aboard the iconic Goodyear Blimp.

The Vault is now open. New drops, experiences and opportunities will be released throughout the year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 49 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

Multimedia assets available for download here.

