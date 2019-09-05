DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Variable Air Volume Box Market by type(Single-Duct VAV, Dual-Duct VAV, Induction VAV, Fan-Powered VAV(Series Powered, Parallel Powered)), Application(Residential Building, Industrial Building, Commercial Building), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The VAV BOX Market Size is Estimated to be USD 4.7 Billion in 2019 and is Projected to Reach USD 6.4 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The growth in VAV BOX demand is increasing due to the growing construction industry, especially commercial and industrial construction in developing countries due to rapid economic development.



The growth of the global construction industry is expected to boost the HVAC market, which in turn will drive the demand for VAV systems and VAV boxes. According to the Oxford Economics, the construction output will grow by 85% to reach USD 15.5 trillion by 2030 globally, with three countries - China, US, and India accounting for 57% of the global growth of the construction sector. Thus, the expected increase in the market size of HVAC will drive the VAV system's and VAV box's market.



Furthermore, the increasing need for energy conservation in buildings from the commercial and industrial sector will escalate the demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective heating and cooling solutions, which is another driving factor for the market. However, the presence of substitute technologies and increased preference of refurbished VAV boxes are expected to restrain the growth of the VAV box market globally.



Single-Duct VAV is the fastest-growing segment of VAV BOX.



Single-duct VAV was the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment of the VAV box market globally in 2018. The huge consumption of single-duct VAV systems in commercial buildings due to its various advantages such as low sound level operation, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency in maintaining the optimum temperature in different climatic condition are the major factors driving the demand for single-duct VAV.



Commercial building is the largest application of VAV BOX.



Commercial building is the largest application of the VAV box. The increasing spending on public and private infrastructure development will contribute to the growth of the VAV box market. The continuous increase in new construction, including manufacturing and office construction, are the major factors leading to the demand of commercial buildings.



APAC is the fastest-growing market for VAV BOX.



APAC is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of developing markets such as China and Japan as well as emerging economies such as India, South Korea, and Indonesia. APAC is one of the prominent construction markets and is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years, with India expected to become a new global hub for construction in the emerging markets, growing almost twice as fast as China. Therefore, due to the strong growth of the construction industry, the region is expected to have a heavy demand for the VAV box during the forecast period.

The key companies profiled in this report on the VAV BOX market include Ingersoll Rand PLC (Ireland), Johnson Controls (US), TROX GmbH (Germany), Spectrum Industries (India), United Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Systemair AB (Sweden), Barcol-Air (Switzerland).



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Need for Energy Conservation

High Demand for HVAC Systems

Increase in Requirement for VAV Boxes Owing to Added Benefits

Restraints

Presence of Substitute Technologies

Opportunities

Increasing Global Construction Activities

Challenges

High Product Cost and Installation Charges

Supply Chain Analysis



Component Cost Breakup



Component Definition

Sales Channels



New Construction vs Retrofit



Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Macroeconomic Indicators



Trends and Forecast of GDP at Country Level



Countries Engaging in More Than 60% Green Projects (2018 and 2021)



Sectors Having Planned Green Activity Over the Next Three Years



Construction Contribution to GDP

Company Profiles



Advanced Air (UK) Ltd

Air Master Equipments Emirates LLC

Barcol-Air

BES-Tech, Inc.

Betec Cad

Beyond & Brothers Development Co Ltd

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Dynacraft Air Controls

EB Air Control Inc.

Halton Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll Rand PLC

JCC Cooling

Johnson Controls

KAD Airconditioning

KBE

Metal Industries Inc.

Prolon

Siemens AG

Spectrum Industries

Systemair AB

TROX GmbH

United Technologies Corporation

Waterloo Air Products PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bop8wf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

