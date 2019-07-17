The vegan cosmetics market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Vegan Cosmetics Market: About this market



Vegan cosmetic products are free from animal products, by-products, and derivatives and includes haircare, skincare, makeup, fragrances, and hygiene products. This global vegan cosmetics market analysis considers the revenue generated from sales through offline and online distribution channels. Our analysis also considers the growth of the vegan cosmetics market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as availability of product demonstrations will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global vegan cosmetics market looks at factors such as the growth of the cosmetic industry, increasing preference for vegan products from consumers, and promotional and marketing strategies employed by vegan cosmetics vendors. However, the negative impact of vegan cosmetics on humans and animals, stringent guidelines for obtaining vegan certification, and challenges in formulating cosmetics with natural ingredients may hamper the growth of the vegan cosmetics industry over the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796205/?utm_source=PRN







Global Vegan Cosmetics Market: Overview



Increasing preference for vegan products from consumers



With rising awareness about the negative impacts of animal-derived products, the demand for vegan products, including vegan cosmetics has also increased. Moreover, vegan cosmetics are manufactured from natural or plant-based ingredients which are beneficial for the skin. Vegan cosmetics improve skin health and reduce the chances of acne, dark circles, and other skin abnormalities. Hence, the preference for vegan products is rising among consumers which, in turn, is fueling the growth of the vegan cosmetics market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Growth of e-commerce market



Factors such as increasing internet penetration, technological advancements, rising adoption of smartphones, and growth of social media have boosted the growth prospects of the e-commerce market. This rapid growth of the e-commerce market has encouraged vegan cosmetics market vendors to offer their products through online distribution channels. Market vendors are leveraging information and communication technology, artificial intelligence, and other modern technologies and collaborating with major online retailers to boost their online sales. The increasing preference for online shopping will boost the growth of the e-commerce market and have a positive impact on the vegan cosmetics market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global vegan cosmetics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several vegan cosmetics companies, that include Debenhams Plc, e.l.f. Beauty Inc., Estée Lauder Co. Inc., L'Oréal SA, Lush Retail Ltd., and Natura &Co.



Also, the vegan cosmetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796205/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

