The Vegans are Coming... to Your BBQ! Have No Fear: Sabra is Coming to the Rescue

"What everyone wants at a BBQ is great company and fantastic food," said Sabra Chief Marketing Officer Jason Levine. "Hosts shouldn't be so stressed about the menu for guests who choose not to eat meat. Rather than trying to substitute a 'fake burger,' be proud to serve a crowd-pleasing, vegan, plant-based food like Sabra hummus. Sabra, with help from some celebrity friends, is having fun with the idea that hummus is truly delicious for all."

Interest in plant-based food has grown exponentially in recent years, with an increase in people identifying as vegan in the U.S. over the past few years. While consumers embrace the delicious and flavorful variety of vegan food options increasingly available in store, meat-loving friends and family aren't always so pleased, especially during BBQ season.

Sabra surveyed 2,000 adults in the United States* and found:

Hosts panic when the vegans are coming

Nearly half (47%) of BBQ hosts get nervous and panic about how to feed vegan guests!

Vegans, and others with special diets, sneak food into BBQs so they have something to eat

More than half (52%) of BBQ guests with dietary restrictions admit to sneaking their own food into BBQs to avoid having nothing to eat! Unsurprisingly, hosts think that's rude.

Hosts and guests agree about hummus

More than 70% of BBQ hosts are open to serving hummus at their BBQ. More than 80% of guests with restrictive diets are pleased to enjoy hummus at a BBQ.

Sabra's new toll-free hotline, 1-866-Code-Vegan, helps omnivore home cooks serve plant-based dishes that all their guests will love, so no one has to be "that host" anymore! The hotline will be active through the July 4th holiday.

Hummus-loving celebrities helping to spread the word (and the hummus!)

Mayim Bialik

Anne Burrell

Kam Chancellor

Laverne Cox

Natasha Lyonne

Ovie Mughelli

Richard Sherman

Call 1-866-Code-Vegan to request a free Rescue Kit while supplies last and join the fun by searching and sharing #TheVegansAreComing. For more survey data and additional information, contact news@sabra.com.

*Survey conducted by OnePoll for Sabra with a sample of 2,000 U.S. adults from June 4, 2019 - June 10, 2019.

About Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

Founded in 1986 in Queens, New York, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and producer of America's top-selling hummus. Sabra's award-winning products offer consumers fresh new ways of eating and connecting and include a variety of flavors of hummus and guacamole.

We believe in the power of delicious food to help you feel good at home, on-the-go and with those you love. Sabra hummus is a simple feel-good food that includes chickpeas, tahini, a touch of garlic and all the flavor of plant-based ingredients. With more than a dozen varieties of hummus to make mindful eating as simple as it is flavorful, Sabra's range includes items that are non-GMO, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher and vegan and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.

Sabra proudly dedicates time, energy and resources to the communities in which it operates and in 2016 introduced Plants with a Purpose, an initiative aimed at reducing the impact of food deserts through improved education and access to fresh produce in underserved neighborhoods. Sabra, headquartered in NY, has gained recognition for its commitment to the environment. Sabra's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chesterfield County, VA has earned Gold certification under the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED certification program.

Find Sabra at www.sabra.com, www.youtube.com/sabra, www.facebook.com/sabra, www.instagram.com/sabra, www.twitter.com/sabra and www.pinterest.com/sabradips.

