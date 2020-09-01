The VELUX Group commits to capture its historical carbon footprint and become Lifetime Carbon Neutral in partnership with WWF

Lifetime Carbon Neutral is a pioneering new commitment initiated by the VELUX Group and developed together with WWF International to take responsibility for both past and future carbon emissions. This innovative commitment will capture VELUX historical carbon footprint and at the same time preserve invaluable natural forests and wildlife around the world for current and future generations.

David Briggs, CEO of the VELUX Group said: "The planet is facing a serious climate and nature crisis, and this requires extraordinary action. According to our values as a company, we strive to do more than most, so that's why we have developed Lifetime Carbon Neutral. It's an innovative new commitment involving a 20-year partnership with WWF International to capture the equivalent of our historical carbon emissions by 2041. We will also dramatically reduce our future CO 2 emissions and ask our suppliers to do the same. Hopefully other companies will be inspired to become 'Lifetime Carbon Neutral' in order to create a sustainable future for all."

The VELUX Group will work with WWF to become Lifetime Carbon Neutral by investing in forest and biodiversity projects developed specifically for VELUX over the next 21 years. This will help halt habitat loss, deforestation and land degradation threatening the biodiversity of forest ecosystems around the world, while working with and benefiting local communities. The first two of these forest projects will take place in Uganda and Myanmar.

In Uganda, the focus will be on restoring degraded forests, growing new forests, and protecting the remaining natural forests through a broad range of measures. The project will also grow trees in woodlots, other agroforestry systems, and plantations outside protected areas to meet demand for various forest products and reduce pressure on natural forests. The project in Myanmar will work to conserve unique biodiversity and the forest landscape of Tanintharyi township of Myanmar, in close collaboration with and to the benefit of local communities.

"With the impacts of the climate and nature crises are becoming increasingly clear, ambition and action is urgently needed to build a more resilient and sustainable future for all. The VELUX Group's Lifetime Carbon Neutral commitment is an important step for others to follow," said Marco Lambertini, Director General of WWF International.

"Embracing a commitment aligned with a 1.5°C world while also protecting important forest landscapes and biodiversity - and the crucial services they provide to communities and the economy - is in line with a climate responsible and nature positive future that will serve as the foundation for achieving all the Sustainable Development Goals. Together, we hope that other organizations will be inspired by the VELUX Lifetime Carbon Neutral and raise the bar for corporate climate and nature action globally."

The partnership with WWF sits within the VELUX Group's Sustainability Strategy 2030, which includes committing to set a science-based emissions reduction target through the Science Based Targets Initiative. To transform its business, the VELUX Group will accelerate investments in energy efficiency at its production sites, shift to renewable energy and purchase 100% renewable electricity, as well as substantially change the way it specifies and purchases materials.

For more information on Lifetime Carbon Neutral and the forest conservation projects at the heart of the partnership with WWF, please visit veluxusa.com/itsournature.

NOTES TO EDITORS

i – No standard methodology exists today for how to calculate a historical carbon footprint. For example, valid emission factors and energy consumption data for long ago do often not exist. Therefore, the VELUX Group developed a method to calculate its lifetime carbon emissions. This method is based on the recognized Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Standard and applied to historical data. This unique methodology, including the underlying assumptions, are independently verified by Carbon Trust and reviewed by experts at WWF.

ii – definition of scopes 1 and 2. Scope 1 (direct emissions from owned or controlled sources, e.g., company facilities, company cars). Scope 2 (indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity, steam, heating and cooling consumed by the reporting company).

iii – definition of scope 3 includes all other indirect emissions that occur in a company's value chain (e.g., purchased goods and services, waste generation and transportation)

iv – The Science Based Targets initiative mobilizes companies to set science-based targets and boost their competitive advantage in the transition to the low-carbon economy. It is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The initiative defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies' targets.

For more information please contact

The VELUX Group Global Media Relations team: [email protected]

WWF International Media Team: [email protected]

About the VELUX Group

For almost 80 years, the VELUX Group has created better living environments for people around the world; making the most of daylight and fresh air through the roof. Our product program includes skylights, roof windows and modular skylights, decorative blinds, sunscreening products and roller shutters, as well as installation and smart home solutions. These products help to ensure a healthy and sustainable indoor climate, for work and learning, for play and pleasure. We work globally – with sales and manufacturing operations in more than 40 countries and around 11,500 employees worldwide. The VELUX Group is owned by VKR Holding A/S, a limited company wholly owned by nonprofit, charitable foundations (THE VELUX FOUNDATIONS) and family. In 2019, VKR Holding had total revenue of EUR 2.9 billion and THE VELUX FOUNDATIONS donated EUR 178 million in charitable grants. For more, information, visit www.velux.com . Follow us on Twitter @VELUX

VELUX North America

VELUX products are available nationwide through home centers, building material suppliers, lumberyards and independent door, window or roofing retailers. Consumers can locate local suppliers and installers and access information on skylight selection and the benefits of bringing more natural light and fresh air into the home by visiting veluxusa.com, velux.ca or whyskylights.com. VELUX skylights are made in America in Greenwood, South Carolina.

About WWF

WWF is an independent conservation organization, with over 30 million followers and a global network active in nearly 100 countries. Our mission is to stop the degradation of the planet's natural environment and to build a future in which people live in harmony with nature, by conserving the world's biological diversity, ensuring that the use of renewable natural resources is sustainable, and promoting the reduction of pollution and wasteful consumption. Visit panda.org/news for the latest news and media resources; follow us on Twitter @WWF_media

SOURCE VELUX North America

Related Links

http://www.velux.com

