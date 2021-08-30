‘THE VELVET UNDERGROUND: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes – Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack’ To Be Released October 15

Featuring some of The Velvet Underground's most well-known tracks, rarities and songs that influenced them, The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes – Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack serves as the perfect introduction to the band and companion piece to the film. The soundtrack features such Velvet Underground favorites as "Sunday Morning," "All Tomorrow's Parties," "Pale Blue Eyes," "I'm Waiting for The Man" and "Sweet Jane," as well as the mono version of "Heroin" and the rare cut "Foggy Notion." Also featured are live versions of "After Hours" and "Sister Ray," Nico's "Chelsea Girls," and the tongue-in-cheek novelty song "The Ostrich" by The Primitives, an early band formed by Lou Reed and John Cale.

Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack also features tracks by artists who influenced The Velvet Underground including a live version of "Road Runner" by Bo Diddley; "The Wind," a doo-wop classic by The Diablos featuring Nolan Strong; and the previously unpublished La Monte Young composition, "17 XII 63 NYC The Fire Is A Mirror (excerpt)," performed by The Theatre of Eternal Music.

Today, The Velvet Underground's own immense influence is universally acknowledged.

Apple Original Films and Polygram Entertainment present

in association with Federal Films a Motto Pictures and Killer Films production

"THE VELVET UNDERGROUND" a documentary film by Todd Haynes

Associate Producer J. Daniel Torres Line Producer Marissa Torres Ericson Co-Producers Josh Braun Dan Braun Esther Robinson Music Supervision by Randall Poster Archival Producers Wyatt Stone Bryan O'keefe Cinematography by Edward Lachman, asc Edited by Affonso Gonçalves, ace Adam Kurnitz Executive Producers Danny Bennett Pamela Koffler John Sloss Produced by David Blackman Produced by Julie Goldman Christopher Clements Carolyn Hepburn

Produced by Christine Vachon

Directed and Produced by Todd Haynes

The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes – Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack

Track List

Disc 1

Venus In Furs - The Velvet Underground 5:12 The Wind - The Diablos 3:05 17 XII 63 NYC The Fire Is A Mirror (excerpt) - The Theatre of Eternal Music 6:21 Heroin [mono] - The Velvet Underground 7:14 Road Runner (Live) - Bo Diddley 4:14 The Ostrich - The Primitives 2:25 I'm Waiting For The Man - The Velvet Underground 4:40 Chelsea Girls - Nico 7:27 Sunday Morning - The Velvet Underground 2:56

Disc 2

Sister Ray (Live) - The Velvet Underground 19:03 Pale Blue Eyes - The Velvet Underground 5:40 Foggy Notion - The Velvet Underground 6:59 After Hours (Live) Version 1 - The Velvet Underground 2:56 Sweet Jane - The Velvet Underground 4:09 Ocean - The Velvet Underground 5:14 All Tomorrow's Parties - The Velvet Underground 5:53

