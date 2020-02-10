The Venders Secures Contracts to Build Over 100 OLLI Digital Distribution Systems

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Venders (www.the-venders.com), a leading automated retailing manufacturer, announced it has secured signed agreements to build over 100 "OLLI" Digital Distribution Systems. The systems are specifically designed to distribute CBD products, and will be placed in convenience stores, fitness centers, and independent pharmacies throughout the US.

The innovative, patent-pending system is particularly well-suited to vend CBD products – one of the fastest growing markets in the world.

Based on the initial orders, The Venders anticipates building and supporting CBD brands with over 1000 OLLI's this year.

The OLLI system features a revolutionary, space-saving design that allows a large number of products to be dispensed through an extraordinarily small footprint. The self-service, secure kiosk features age verification, backend management and sales reports, and an engaging interface that provides product information and generates consumer interest.

The OLLI machines are designed and built in the U.S.A. and come equipped with the company's powerful Vend4You software and operating system. The robust cloud-based management system provides instantaneous reporting and allows system control from virtually anywhere in the world.

The Venders is partnering with recognized branded CBD products that are known for their purity, high quality, and lab-tested full-spectrum benefits. According to Bob Bienias, Vice President of Business Development, "CBD brands recognize the value in utilizing the unique attributes OLLI affords them in not only distributing their products, but also in educating the consumer and building their brand."

Some of the OLLI systems will also be offered as a business opportunity to qualified individuals and entrepreneurs looking for a low-cost, turn-key entry in the rapidly growing CBD or Automated Retailing industries.

About The Venders:

The Venders is a designer and manufacturer innovative vending machines, kiosks, and automated retailing systems that provide unique, affordable, space-efficient solutions for product sales and distribution.

