The Venders to Provide Test Kits for COVID-19 and STDs Through Vending Machines at Colleges and Universities

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Venders (the-venders.com), a leading U.S. based developer of advanced kiosks, automated retailing, and digital dispensing systems with the smallest footprints in the industry, announced it has partnered up with myLAB Box (mylabbox.com), a national leader in at-home test kits for infectious diseases, to make testing available through vending machines at colleges and universities.

The goal of the partnership is to improve the health and wellness of college students across the country. The placement of the systems is at no cost to the educational institution.

Robert Bienias, VP of Business Development for The Venders, said there are many advantages to the system:

Testing kits will be kept to the same low pricing as large online and retail outlets, not the usual overpricing that people see in vending machines.

Testing is anonymous, and all tests include a consultation with a licensed physician.

The price for the kit is inclusive of the testing, shipping, telehealth consult, online electronic results, and prescriptions.

Testing can be reimbursable using a flexible spending or health savings account.

Shira Litwack, Business Development Executive for myLAB Box, said over 50 different tests can be vended. However, based on student survey results, the company is filling the vending machines with a COVID-19 test that will provide lab-certified results within 24 hours, and an STD test.

About The Venders

The Venders designs and builds technologically advanced automated retailing systems, patented vending machines, and innovative kiosks, manufactured entirely in the United States.

The company created a line of unique, patented, small footprint self-service systems that increase consumer engagement, lower space requirements, build brands, and improve sales.

For more information, visit: www.the-venders.com.

About myLAB Box

A women-owned company founded in 2013, myLAB Box was first to offer a nationwide at-home screening-to-treatment platform for infectious diseases in all 50 states. All myLAB Box tests use FDA-approved technology and are validated by licensed CLIA-certified myLAB Box lab affiliates with extensive experience in testing for infectious diseases. From affordable screening to complimentary physician consultations for positives, every aspect of the myLAB Box service is designed to be safe, effective and efficient. For more information, visit: www.mylabbox.com.

