The Vendry introduces a cutting-edge search engine for corporate event planners

News provided by

The Vendry

04 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

New search experience brings over 1,000,000 data points on global venues and vendors together with live insights from The Vendry's community of high-profile corporate event pros 

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Vendry, a platform where corporate event planners discover venues and vendors, announced the launch of their innovative new search engine. 

This sweeping improvement to the venue and vendor search experience means that planners can, for the first time, run one search to return the richest, most informative set of results from across the web. These results are driven by The Vendry's search algorithm, which scans over 1,000,000 data points and signals from the platform's database and community of professional event planners to display the most relevant venues and vendors.

"We wanted to reimagine a search experience that could bring every high-quality source of information together into a single, comprehensive set of results that's easy for planners to digest," said Daphne Hoppenot, CEO of The Vendry. "Up until now, searching for venues and vendors has been a mess. For example, when a planner needs a venue, they'll search on Google, sift through websites hunting for capacity charts, dig through press articles to see if the location is trendy and on-brand, and message teammates and industry peers in hope of getting a recommendation." 

Now, when a planner searches on The Vendry, they can easily deep dive into the relevant options from a variety of perspectives: 

  • Business Directory to browse information on over 130,000 spaces and services in 87 cities around the world
  • Community Discussions to read previous conversations that mention pertinent venues or vendors, with the ability to jump in and ask follow up questions
  • Team Knowledgebase to access private lists, notes, and files shared by others in their organization 
  • News to read recent, applicable press from over 500 publishers, powered by The Vendry's IndustryIQ technology 
  • Lists to browse curated collections of businesses created by top publications and industry members
  • Galleries to see over 92,000 photos of real events those businesses helped bring to life

The Vendry's search engine is available and free to use for any vetted corporate event planner. To learn more about gaining access, please visit The Vendry's website

About The Vendry: 

The Vendry is a fast-growing community and marketplace platform that supports over 190,000 event planners each month as they plan their events. From browsing inspiration to searching for venues and vendors, The Vendry plays an influential role in the planning process for planners at organizations such as Bloomberg, NBC, Salesforce, AmexGBT and hundreds more each month as they produce their dinners, meetings, and large scale conferences and events.

Media Contact:
Carter Blatt
CMO of The Vendry
[email protected]

SOURCE The Vendry

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.