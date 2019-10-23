The Venetian Macao Wins 'Property of the Year' at the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2019

Dr. Wilfred Wong, President, Sands China Ltd., said: "Winning this prestigious accolade, in an industry which boasts so many exceptional properties, is extremely gratifying for each and every one of our team members who work hard to offer guests unparalleled experiences. We are grateful to Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas for this recognition and intend to continue striving for excellence."

One of the world's most iconic properties, and named as one of 'One of the Most Instagrammed Luxury Hotels of 2016' by Bloomberg News, The Venetian Macao was inspired by the beauty and charm of renaissance Venice. Transporting guests to an enchanting world of towers, canals and piazzas, the integrated resort offers a wide range of international restaurants, superb entertainment, peerless retail and the largest casino in Asia, all under one roof.

Now in their sixth year, the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas are the most prestigious awards within the gaming industry. Produced by Gambling Insider in association with G2E, there are a total of 12 categories spanning the land-based and digital industries, with 10 companies shortlisted in each. Winners are decided by a panel of 100 judges, comprising senior executives from the biggest companies in the industry. The voting process is independently adjudicated by KPMG.

About The Venetian® Macao

Opened in 2007, The Venetian® Macao is Macao's first integrated resort featuring stunning replicas of the famous canals and architectural icons of Venice, Italy. The Venetian Macao features 3,000 suites, 1.2 million square feet (111,000 square metres) of convention and meeting facilities as well as a 15,000-seat Cotai Arena designed for world-class sports events and electrifying entertainment. The Venetian Macao is also home to the unique, 1,800-seat luxury Venetian Theatre, hosting the best in international and Chinese entertainment; more than 30 renowned restaurants; the incredibly fun QUBE indoor playground and more than 350 retailers at Shoppes at Venetian. Outdoor recreation areas include swimming pools and cabanas and a mini-golf course.

For more information, please visit www.venetianmacao.com.

SOURCE The Venetian Macao

Related Links

http://www.venetianmacao.com

