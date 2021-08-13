The Venetian Resort Expands Prestige Club Lounge Offering to Include Prestige at The Venetian

The ultimate Las Vegas upgrade just got better. The Venetian® Resort is expanding its popular Prestige Club Lounge

The Venetian tower: High atop The Venetian tower on the 36 th floor, Prestige Club Lounge at The Venetian offers stunning views of the Las Vegas Strip.

High atop The Venetian tower on the 36 floor, Prestige Club Lounge at The Venetian offers stunning views of the Las Vegas Strip. The Palazzo tower: The resort's original Prestige Club Lounge at The Palazzo offers distinctive touches, a business center, and fabulous Strip views from the 23rd floor.

Both private lounges place guests at the forefront of exclusivity and luxury, including expedited private check in, complete with a welcome glass of sparkling Prosecco; complimentary continental breakfast; afternoon coffee or tea; and evening appetizers and handcrafted cocktails – all with spectacular views of the Las Vegas Strip.

"Prestige Club Lounge at The Palazzo was designed to provide guests with an unrivaled personalized experience," said Marcy Miles, chief marketing officer of The Venetian Resort. "Expanding this luxury offering to The Venetian tower furthers our commitment to providing our guests with memorable experiences when they stay with us."

Guests who take advantage of the Prestige Club Lounge upgrade are guaranteed a suite with a view on a high floor. In addition, Prestige offers guests:

Access to Prestige Club Lounge in The Venetian and Palazzo towers

Private check-in, with a complimentary glass of sparkling Prosecco upon arrival

Private concierge

Daily continental breakfast

Afternoon coffees, teas, and non-alcoholic beverages

Evening cocktail reception with complimentary cocktails and beverages

Access to the business center in The Palazzo lounge, with copying, printing, and internet availability

Reserved pool chairs on The Palazzo pool deck (reservations required 24 hours in advance, limited availability)

Architectural Digest magazine raved about the Prestige at The Palazzo experience, including it on its list of ten hotels "where you should splurge on a club-level upgrade."

The Prestige Club Lounge Upgrade is perfect for:

Business Travelers – Prestige Club Lounges boast meeting rooms and a business center at The Palazzo tower, complete with printing, copying and faxing capabilities. Travelers can network and slowly unwind with complimentary evening cocktails and hors d'oeuvres with clients and co-workers.

– Prestige Club Lounges boast meeting rooms and a business center at The Palazzo tower, complete with printing, copying and faxing capabilities. Travelers can network and slowly unwind with complimentary evening cocktails and hors d'oeuvres with clients and co-workers. Couples – Prestige Club Lounges transform a stay into a VIP experience. In addition to exclusive amenities like complimentary breakfast and happy hour cocktails, visitors also gain access to a personal concierge service. And when the sun calls, a reserved chair is available at the Palazzo pool deck.

– Prestige Club Lounges transform a stay into a VIP experience. In addition to exclusive amenities like complimentary breakfast and happy hour cocktails, visitors also gain access to a personal concierge service. And when the sun calls, a reserved chair is available at the Palazzo pool deck. Nightlife Seekers – Prestige Club Lounge is the perfect "jumping off" point for an unforgettable evening. Guests can assemble to "pre-game" the night with complimentary happy hour cocktails while enjoying gorgeous views from above of the night's destinations. The next morning, complimentary continental breakfast, coffees, and teas help recharge from the evening fun.

– Prestige Club Lounge is the perfect "jumping off" point for an unforgettable evening. Guests can assemble to "pre-game" the night with complimentary happy hour cocktails while enjoying gorgeous views from above of the night's destinations. The next morning, complimentary continental breakfast, coffees, and teas help recharge from the evening fun. Celebrations – Prestige Club Lounge offers great options for those traveling with others to celebrate something grand. The lounge offers an opportunity to gather outside of a guest suite over complimentary cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. For a more intimate celebration experience, private spaces within Prestige can be booked though the Prestige concierge.

– Prestige Club Lounge offers great options for those traveling with others to celebrate something grand. The lounge offers an opportunity to gather outside of a guest suite over complimentary cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. For a more intimate celebration experience, private spaces within Prestige can be booked though the Prestige concierge. Families – Prestige Club Lounge is a popular upgrade for families, giving space to spread out and quick convenient options for a breakfast on the run.



For more information on Prestige, visit www.venetian.com/prestige.

