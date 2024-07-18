Early access to tickets with hotel and event package for once-in-a-lifetime event go on sale Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. PT

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fight fans seeking an unforgettable experience for Riyadh Season Noche UFC at Sphere at The Venetian can book exclusive hotel and event ticket packages at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas starting tomorrow. The once-in-a-lifetime event celebrating Mexican Independence Day, Riyadh Season Noche UFC, taking place September 14, promises an immersive fight experience as the groundbreaking, inaugural live sporting event at Sphere.

The Venetian Resort hotel and event package for Riyadh Season Noche UFC go on sale Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. PT Post this The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Offers Exclusive Hotel and Event Packages for Riyadh Season Noche UFC at Sphere at The Venetian

The Venetian Resort has partnered with Vibee, the music-led destination experience company founded by Live Nation, to curate exclusive hotel and event ticket packages, offering guests the perfect blend of convenience, luxury, and excitement. The Venetian Resort hotel and event packages give fans early access to tickets for Riyadh Season Noche UFC before they go on sale to the public, a two-night stay in a luxury suite at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only resort with direct access to Sphere, and a per suite resort credit to spend on-property.

Fight fans can elevate their experience through The Venetian Resort Premium Hotel and Event package with premium tickets to Riyadh Season Noche UFC reserved in one of the best sections in the house, priority entry to Sphere, a two-night stay in a luxury suite at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only resort with direct access to Sphere; $500 resort credit per suite, luxury motorcoach transportation to and from the airport, priority access to TAO Beach and TAO Nightclub, and more on-property perks that are exclusive to guests.

The Venetian Resort Premium Hotel and Event Package Highlights:

2-night stay in a Luxury Suite at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Choice of seating

$500 Resort Credit per suite

Resort Credit per suite Transportation to and from the airport

Invited guest check-in

Commemorative souvenir lanyard and laminate

Priority entrance to Sphere

Complimentary ride for two on an iconic gondola

Complimentary welcome glass of bubbles for two at Sala 118 (with Vibee VIP lanyard)

Special event access with expedited entry to TAO Beach on Saturday night for post-fight event (before 1 a.m. with Vibee VIP lanyard)

Complimentary expedited entry to TAO Beach each day (before 1 p.m.)

Complimentary expedited entry to TAO Nightclub on Friday night (before 1 a.m. with Vibee VIP lanyard)

The Venetian Resort Hotel and Event Package Highlights:

2-night stay in a Luxury Suite at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Choice of seating

$100 Resort Credit per suite

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is the perfect place for UFC fans to experience this historic fight weekend. The all-suite resort offers standard accommodations roughly twice the size of the average Las Vegas hotel room with an all-Italian marble bath, sunken living room, and more. In addition, the resort is home to the largest restaurant collection in Las Vegas from casual eateries to dining experiences from celebrated chefs including Wolfgang Puck, Buddy "Cake Boss" Valastro, Lorena Garcia, Thomas Keller, and Emeril Lagasse. The resort also features a five-acre pool deck, entertainment offerings, shopping, and nightlife to enhance your stay. Make your Riyadh Season Noche UFC fight weekend extraordinary with an exclusive hotel and event package at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The Venetian Resort Hotel and Event Packages go on sale Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. PT.

For The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Elaine Chaivarlis

[email protected]

702-607-4644

For Vibee

Jenn DeMartino Callister

Hustle&Co.

[email protected]

About The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas features all-suite accommodations across The Venetian and The Palazzo. The iconic resort's experience is marked by a commitment to sophisticated play and light-hearted luxury, with world-class restaurants from celebrated chefs; the rejuvenating Canyon Ranch spa + fitness; a five-acre pool and garden deck inspired by the Italian Riviera including TAO Beach Dayclub, a Balinese-inspired tropical oasis; two landmark casinos and a poker room; Voltaire, a new destination nightlife venue that blurs the lines between and intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment; TAO Nightclub, and unparalleled retail experiences at Grand Canal Shoppes.

A premier events and conference center, the resort is home to more than 2.25 million square feet of meeting, exposition, and convention space. The Venetian Resort's brand-new loyalty program, Venetian Rewards, offers resort-wide earning and redemption for gaming play, including slots and tables, as well as experiential spend, such as dining, entertainment, hotel reservations, and more.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is the only place fans can get the full experience of Sphere at The Venetian with concert and hotel packages including preferred seating. Sphere is a next-generation venue that will redefine the future of live entertainment.

The Venetian® and other trademarks are used under license. The names and brands mentioned above are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About Vibee

Vibee builds unforgettable destination experiences for fans around the world. Founded by Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, Vibee provides fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in the best music and entertainment events on land and sea. From curated activations to bespoke festival packages, Vibee creates transformative moments in the most sought after destinations. Connect with Vibee: Website // Facebook // Twitter // Instagram // TikTok

SOURCE The Venetian Resort Las Vegas