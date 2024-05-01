The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Unveils the Largest and Most Expensive Hotel Renovation in History Timed to Its 25th Anniversary

A Look Back at 25 Illustrious Years, Celebratory Guest Experiences, and a Sneak Peek at a Complete Redesign of the Resort's Iconic Suites

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-five years ago, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas made waves when it pioneered the convention-hotel concept and delivered Venice's canals to the Las Vegas desert, gondoliers and all. Today, coinciding with this momentous birthday, the iconic resort unveils a new era ushered in by its $1.5 billion reinvestment project.

'LA DOLCE VITA' FOR THE MODERN AGE

Following the recent launches of HaSalon, Voltaire Belle de Nuit, and Sphere at The Venetian, the resort's comprehensive top to bottom reimagining, touches everything from a rebrand of The Venetian's iconic lion logo to a redesign of the resort's greatest assets, its suites, which remain the largest standard room on The Strip. Available for stays beginning in September 2024, all 4,000 suites in The Venetian towers, including signature suites will be completely updated. The new suites are inspired by the traditional ornate costumes of the Venetian Carnival, infusing energy, spirit, and warmth in a contemporary, fresh design. Beyond the accommodations, the redevelopment delivers first-class offerings to Las Vegas including the addition of exciting new chef-led culinary concepts, to be announced later this year.

"The Venetian Resort's innovative spirit has had a massive impact on Las Vegas over the last 25 years and paved the way for our visionary $1.5 billion reinvestment today," said Patrick Nichols, president and chief executive officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. "This redevelopment marks more than just a surface-level renovation, it signifies a deep understanding of our guests and a profound reimagining of an iconic resort unlike any other in history. The beauty of this project lies within the balance of the beloved familiar and the never-before-seen."

In addition to first-to-market entertainment, the redevelopment presents new gaming offerings including The Palazzo High Limit Lounge, the fully redesigned sportsbook complete with a multi-year naming rights partnership with Yahoo, the Yahoo Sportsbook powered by William Hill, and a brand-new poker room that will be debut this summer. Earlier this year, the resort unveiled Venetian Rewards, an all-new loyalty program that encompasses both gaming and non-gaming expenditures, enhances earning transparency for slots, provides tangible and valuable benefits, and unlocks more ways to earn Rewards Points off the casino floor.

As part of the redevelopment, The Venetian Resort made a commitment to invest $188 million dollars in the renovation of the resort's Convention Center. Inspired by the needs of the property's longstanding group guests, key design elements will include an elegant new color palette which presents an upscale departure from the traditional convention spaces, luxury lounge spaces for meetings, and innovative new technology that will continue to lead the market for years to come. The redesign will begin this summer.

In the spirit of evolution and innovation, earlier this year, The Venetian Resort announced the Food Rescue Alliance, a first-of-its kind program taking surplus fresh food from catered events to be repackaged and provided to individuals in the Las Vegas Valley suffering from food insecurity. This partnership between The Venetian Resort and The Just One Project received praise from the White House during a press briefing in February for The White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities by 2030. The Food Rescue Alliance was one of only three initiatives Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff recognized during the press conference. Although The Venetian Resort has been on the forefront of food rescue since 2014, this new partnership allows for a 100 percent increase in fresh meals donated to the community annually.

"It's astounding to see the significant growth and development The Venetian Resort has made in the two years since we initiated this partnership," said Daniel Cohen, partner at Apollo Global Management. "We wholeheartedly trusted in the vision and leadership of The Venetian Resort team and our shared mission to elevate the overall guest experience, but to see the resources we provided come to life in through extraordinary innovation is exciting for us all."

THE CELEBRATION

The resort is celebrating this milestone in several ways throughout the weekend and beyond. Guests checking into the resort on May 3 will receive a special gift to celebrate and Buddy "Cake Boss" Valastro will also be surprising guests in the lobby with sweet treats.

With the largest restaurant collection found in Las Vegas, guests can find several ways to celebrate at a variety of dining experiences.

On Friday, May 3 , Emeril Lagasse's Delmonico Steakhouse will also celebrate 25 years of excellence as a founding restaurant partner at The Venetian Resort with a dinner event featuring Emeril himself.

, Emeril Lagasse's Delmonico Steakhouse will also celebrate 25 years of excellence as a founding restaurant partner at The Venetian Resort with a dinner event featuring Emeril himself. Guests can get into the celebration all month long with several exclusive items: At Sala 118, Bar Luca, and Prestige Club Lounge sip on the Italia 25 , a refreshing cocktail made with gin, sparkling rosé, Aperitivo Select, Italicus Bergamot, and strawberry. Celebrate with something sweet at Black Tap all month long with the Raspberry Almond shake complete with red, green, and white sprinkles on a chocolate frosted rim and topped with an Italian rainbow cookie cake slice. HaSalon and Miznon are getting into the celebration with two offerings, the beet carpaccio and a glass of Sarea Getaroako at HaSalon and the pita rock salad and bag of beans at Miznon. Mott 32 is featuring a $25 signature dim sum basket throughout May filled with traditional Iberico pork Shanghainese soup dumplings, hot and sour Iberico pork Shanghainese soup dumplings, dumplings filled with garoupa, prawn, and vegetables, and a scallop dumpling with caviar. Bouchon is celebrating all month long with the Lion's Tail, a specialty cocktail made with bourbon, lime juice, allspice dram, and simple syrup. BRERA osteria and Matteo's Ristorante Italiano are celebrating with $25 pastas. A few options include the fettuccelle at BRERA, and the maccheroncelli which is topped with black truffle at Matteo's. CUT by Wolfgang Puck has created a Bespoke Negroni made of gin, Campari, Aperol, and sweet vermouth.



Closing out her groundbreaking residency run at Voltaire, Kylie Minogue will perform her farewell show at the avant-garde, artist-first venue on Friday, May 3 and 4.

In a thank you to the Las Vegas community for 25 years of support, the resort is partnering with a FOX 5 Las Vegas to give away 25 staycations including a one-night stay, food and beverage credit, and a gondola ride.

Team Members of the resort are also dedicated to giving back to the community where they live and work and have committed to 25 acts of service throughout May. These volunteer opportunities will benefit several organizations in the community including The Just One Project, Three Square, Green Our Planet, U.S. Vets, HERO School, and Spread the Word Nevada.

Another way to celebrate begins May 3, with a suite offer for travelers looking to stay at The Venetian Resort from June 23 to Sept. 5, 2024. This offer provides discounted rates, and as always, Venetian Rewards members receive additional discounts on suite rates and more, making this birthday offer even sweeter.

LOOKING BACK AT A LAS VEGAS ICON

An enduring icon of The Strip, The Venetian Resort was built as a tribute to the exciting and historic city of Venice. Unlike other themed hotels, The Venetian Resort is not a replica but a faithful complement, reaching into the soul of Venice with its 25-foot-high columns in the colonnade built from solid Botticino marble, the ceiling's frescoes which are hand-painted by Italian artists, and Italian marble perfectly mimicking the flooring in the Church of Santa Maria del Rosario. With this redevelopment, the resort is not abandoning Old World Venice but reaching further into its essence to reimagine its representation in the modern age. As the city of Venice evolves, so does The Venetian Resort.

The Venetian Resort has always embraced the unconventional and unexpected. Investing just as much time and resources into developing the perfect guest suite as on the casino floor itself. Today, it's one of the resort's most powerful assets with more spacious suites than anything on The Strip which caters to both convention business and leisure travelers alike.

What's now recognized as one of the largest private meetings facilities in the world, The Venetian Convention & Expo Center was one of the first of its kind attached to a hospitality concept and has been one of the defining features of the resort since its inception but also the blueprint for many other properties in the market to follow.

Throughout the years, the resort became renowned for its trademark experiences, including the famous gondolas with serenading gondoliers, the signature LOVE sculpture, and plush in-suite amenities. From high-profile guests like Sopia Loren at its opening ribbon-cutting ceremony to worldwide entertainers like Kylie Minogue and Christina Aguilera, the resort has cemented itself in pop culture as an entertainment mecca in Las Vegas. Looking ahead with the unveiling of this redevelopment project, The Venetian Resort continues to go against the rules to create an unmatched experience catering both to its guests of yesterday and tomorrow.

For more details on the weekend events of the 25th anniversary of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, including room bookings, visit www.venetianlasvegas.com.

About The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas features all-suite accommodations across The Venetian and The Palazzo. The iconic resort's experience is marked by a commitment to sophisticated play and light-hearted luxury, with world-class restaurants from celebrated chefs; the rejuvenating Canyon Ranch spa + fitness; a five-acre pool and garden deck inspired by the Italian Riviera including TAO Beach Dayclub, a Balinese-inspired tropical oasis; two landmark casinos and a poker room; Voltaire, a new destination nightlife venue that blurs the lines between and intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment; TAO Nightclub, and unparalleled retail experiences at Grand Canal Shoppes.

A premier events and conference center, the resort is home to more than 2.25 million square feet of meeting, exposition, and convention space. The Venetian Resort's brand-new loyalty program, Venetian Rewards, offers resort-wide earning and redemption for gaming play, including slots and tables, as well as experiential spend, such as dining, entertainment, hotel reservations, and more.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is the only place fans can get the full experience of Sphere at The Venetian with concert and hotel packages including preferred seating. Sphere is a next-generation venue that will redefine the future of live entertainment.

