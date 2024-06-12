The Vermont Leadership Center Presents the Second Annual "Om Festival" Offers Transformative Summer Wellness Experience

Hundreds Will Flock to the Peaceful Green Mountains of Vermont July 24 -28, 2024

ARLINGTON, Vt., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Annual OM Festival, a multi-day, family friendly yoga, music and wellness event will bring its transformative combination of yoga, music, workshops and outdoor adventure to the wanderlust spirit that lives in the rolling hills of West Arlington Vermont. According to 6th generation Vermonter, yogi and event co-founder Samantha Grout, this year's Om Festival is offering expanded wellness experiences designed to inspire and elevate the soul.

The OM Festival DJ Taz Rashid at The OM Festival

"We are so excited to have curated such a masterful roster of international talent, music, educational and immersive experiences for our event guests to enjoy," says Grout. "This year, we have once again partnered with The West Mountain Inn and The Vermont Leadership Center to offer a truly one-of-a-kind experience for yoga lovers, families, foodies and outdoor adventure seekers.

As an entrepreneur and wellness professional, Grout has tapped into a significant market need for wellness events that offer people an alternative, healthy outlet for personal transformation. Grout's goal is to create immersive event experiences that touch people individually and collectively at a deep and meaningful level.

Some of the 2024 Vermont Om festival Offerings Include:

Over 60 wellness classes and yoga workshops over the 4-day event

Fully guided hikes and nature walks

Farm-to-table dinners and wine tastings

Kirtan artists and bhakti musicians from around the world.

Flow artists, meditation instructors and talented performing artists including fire dancers with nightly entertainment

A full Vendor Village offering a variety of wellness products and services

Grout says attendees will have the opportunity to practice various styles of yoga (at all levels) as well as outdoor activities such as SUP yoga, hula hooping, slack-lining and even enjoy specialized spa treatments. "This year, the OM Festival is abundantly filled with opportunities to really immerse in personal wellness and transformation. Since many wellness events were lost to the impact of Covid, we are delighted to be back and stronger than ever as people seek out healthy and interactive social events to nourish their souls."

Attendees can purchase one-day or mult-day passes and children under 12 are free. Information and ticket purchases can be found at http://www.theomfestival.com.

PRESS CONTACT - Sam Grout [email protected] 561.506.1108

SOURCE The Vermont Leadership Center