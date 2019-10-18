'The VersaFlex Family of Companies'

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the most powerful specialty coatings brands have now come together under one corporate name 'The VersaFlex Companies', leading with a 'One Team. One Vision' approach. The VersaFlex Companies is currently comprised of VersaFlex, Raven Lining Systems, Milamar Coatings, LLC, Specialty Products (SPI), Vanberg Specialized Coatings, and Bridge Preservation. Our corporate strategy is to build upon the established brand equity and proven industry expertise of these market leaders, while strengthening ourselves as a front-runner through the expansion of our product portfolios and engineered solutions across multiple market segments and applications.

"The products, people, expertise and passion of these entities makes perfect sense why we integrated under one name 'The VersaFlex Companies' and 'One Team. One Vision'," states Thomas Verghese, Chief Executive Officer, The VersaFlex Companies. "Our top priority will always be our customers and we will continue our commitment of providing the highest value products, services, and solutions our customers have come to expect."

In 2018, VersaFlex merged with the leading coatings manufacturer for the water and wastewater markets, Raven Lining Systems. Soon after, Milamar Coatings, LLC, a specialist in protective industrial and floor coatings, became a member of the VersaFlex family. Most recently, Specialty Products, Inc. (SPI) was brought under this portfolio with expertise in spray-applied polyurea and polyurethane foam solutions.

About VersaFlex



VersaFlex is an industry leader in 100% solids polyurea and polyurethane based technology, which is used in the protection and repair of a wide variety of industrial, commercial and maintenance environments. This includes Raven Lining Systems, specializing in high build 100% solids epoxy linings for the protection and rehabilitation of wastewater, water and storm-water infrastructure; Bridge Preservation, which focuses on the protection and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels and rail infrastructure; SL™ series joint filler for commercial and industrial flooring applications, and FlexTain™ pre-sprayed liners for secondary containment.

About Milamar



Milamar manufactures high-performance epoxy and urethane coating systems designed for the protection, repair and restoration of a variety of substrates across markets and industries. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, Milamar's technical representatives are dedicated to cultivating long-term relationships through its network of certified applicators and distributors, which extends throughout North America, Central America, South America, and Europe. A growing segment of Milamar, Vanberg Specialized Coatings, focused on solving the unique corrosion problems that arise in agricultural environments, with an emphasis on hog production, dairies, and crop storage.

About Specialty Products (SPI)



Specialty Products, is a premier manufacturer of spray-applied polyurea elastomers, polyurethane foams and custom plural component equipment. Headquartered in Lakewood, Washington, SPI also has operation centers in Dallas Texas Metro Area, Chicago Illinois, and Anchorage Alaska. SPI is a founding member of the Polyurea Development Association (PDA). With a technical staff of a combined total of 180 years of experience, SPI is your trusted source for polyurea coatings, foam products and spray application equipment.

