The version control systems market is projected to grow from USD 438.8 million in 2018 to USD 716.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2018 to 2023. Factors such as increasing need to reduce complexities during software development process and continuously growing adoption of smartphones and tablets are expected to fuel the growth of the version control systems market across the globe. The use of diverse applications in IT organizations, however, restrains the market growth.



The distributed version control systems (DVCS) segment is estimated to lead the version control systems market in 2018.

Based on type, the distributed version control systems (DVCS) segment is estimated to lead the version control systems market in 2018.DVCS offer various advantages over CVCS, due to which customers are gradually shifting from CVCS to DVCS.



Distributed version control systems, such as Git, are considerably faster and easier to work with when it comes to creating and merging branches and tags. The major advantage of the distributed version control systems is that they allow users to keep their work logged locally as well as decide when to push the new changes to the central repository.



The IT & telecom segment is expected to lead the version control systems market in 2018.

Based on vertical, the IT & telecom segment is estimated to lead the version control systems market in 2018.Growth in the development of mobile applications, the recurring release of updated software versions, and the need to identify and resolve software bugs have led to an increased demand for version control systems in IT & telecom organizations.



Version control systems help IT & telecom organizations to secure the source code of the current version and work on the latest release.



The Asia Pacific version control systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The version control systems market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.Version control systems are being adopted in the Asia Pacific region at a significant rate.



The emergence of DevOps is also expected to drive the growth of the version control systems market in this region. Organizations adopting DevOps are more likely to have a positive impact on the version control systems market share.



In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the version control systems market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 15%, Tier 2: 39%, and Tier 3: 46%

• By Designation: C-level: 22%, D-level: 33%, and Others: 45%

• By Region: North America: 25%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific: 37%, and Rest of the World: 13%



Key vendors profiled in this report on the version control systems market are:

1. Atlassian (Australia)

2. AWS (US)

3. CA Technologies (US)

4. Canonical (UK)

5. Codice Software (Spain)

6. CollabNet (US)

7. GitHub (US)

8. IBM (US)

9. IC Manage (US)

10. LogicalDOC (US)

11. Luit Infotech (India)

12. Micro Focus (UK)

13. Microsoft (US)

14. Perforce Software (US)

15. SourceGear (US)



Research Coverage

The version control systems market has been segmented based on type, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region.Based on type, the market has been segmented into centralized version control systems (CVCS) and distributed version control systems (DVCS).



Based on deployment type, the market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud.Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.



And based on vertical, the version control systems market has been segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, retail & CPG, education, and others (government, energy & utilities, travel & hospitality, and media & entertainment). The version control systems market has been studied for North America (the US and Canada), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia & New Zealand, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), South Africa, and rest of Middle East & Africa), and Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report is expected to help market leaders and new entrants in the version control systems market in the following ways:

The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of sizes of the version control systems market and its subsegments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market by offering them insights to improve the position of their businesses and implement suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report also aims to enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



