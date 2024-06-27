The Vertex Companies Announces Leadership Changes and Recognition for Continued Growth and Global Expansion

WEYMOUTH, Mass., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vertex Companies, LLC (Vertex), a leading provider of Professional Services, today announced exciting industry recognition and leadership changes, as well as strategic expansion.

Vertex Earns Industry Accolades

Vertex is proud to be recognized by Engineering News Record (ENR) as a Top Design Firm and achieved recognition in the Top Construction Management and Program Management Firms categories.

Vertex was also recently ranked among the top 100 fastest-growing architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms in North America. Additionally, they were recognized on Zweig Group's Best Firms to Work For list in two categories.

Strong Leadership for Continued Success

The company also announces the well-deserved promotion of Benjamin Strong to Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Strong's proven track record in leadership positions at the firm over the last 20+ years positions him perfectly to drive future growth initiatives. Learn more about Benjamin Strong.

Earlier this year, Vertex welcomed David Tortorello, PE, as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Tortorello brings a distinguished 35-year career in global construction disputes to Vertex. Bill McConnell, PE, MSCE, JD, stepped into the role of Chairman of the Board, ensuring a smooth transition and leveraging his extensive experience to guide the company's strategic direction. Learn more about David Tortorello.

"We are thrilled to have David Tortorello at the helm as we continue to expand our service offerings and geographic reach," said Bill McConnell, Chairman of the Board. "David's expertise and leadership will be instrumental in achieving our ambitious goals. Additionally, Benjamin Strong's promotion to Chief Revenue Officer reflects his exceptional contributions to Vertex's success."

Strategic Expansion Goals

Vertex has been a leading provider of global Forensics and AEC services for over 25 years. With a continued focus on growth and employee development, as well as a commitment to delivering exceptional client outcomes, Vertex is strategically expanding their professional services by offering dispute resolution for complex commercial damages. This new venture leverages their existing expertise in construction, engineering and compliance and regulatory matters to assist clients with issues like intellectual property infringement, business valuation disputes, and class-action lawsuits. This expansion into commercial damages provides Vertex's clients with a one-stop shop for navigating the complexities of commercial disputes, construction disputes, environmental disputes and contract disputes.

About The Vertex Companies, LLC

The Vertex Companies, LLC is an international and multi-disciplined professional services firm that operates across 45+ markets. They offer forensics, construction project advisory, compliance and regulatory consulting, as well as engineering solutions to a broad array of clients and industries. Learn more about VERTEX at https://vertexeng.com/

Contact:

Lisa Dehner, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected]. 888.298.5162 or +1-781-952-6000

